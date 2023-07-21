Tennis News and Rumors

Suspension Overturned? Simona Halep Is On US Open Entry List

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read

There is a lot of optimism associated with the news that two-time Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep’s name is on the entry list for September’s U.S. Open in New York given what has gone on in Halep’s life in the past year.

Background

Halep was provisionally suspended after failing a drug test last October.

She maintained her innocence from the start.

Halep claims that she unknowingly ingested a banned substance and had proof; her hearing to share her proof has been canceled and rescheduled for months.

The normally quiet Halep, 31, spoke out publicly this spring.

Halep said she was paying an enormous price for the mismanagement of her case.

It was costing her reputation and the latter stages of her career.

She shared the “nightmare” she was living.

Fast Forward To July

Simona Halep is included on the July 17, 2023, US Open Main Draw Entry List at number 55.

There is an asterisk beside her name, and the asterisk is defined as meaning provisionally suspended.

No one has officially indicated what this means, but the speculation is that either she had a favorable hearing and/or there is good news coming regarding her suspension.

In addition, Halep has been more active on social media practicing on a hard court.

And she shared a recent gym workout.

Conclusion

No one really knows what is going on.

The fact that her name appeared on the US Open draw is considered a significant step forward which is what is prompting so much optimism.

She has not been included in any tournament draws thus far in 2023.

Hopefully, we receive some official confirmation about what’s happening with Halep’s case very soon.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
