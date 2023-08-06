Sweden knocks out USA in epic Women’s World Cup match

The United States will not win three consecutive Women’s World Cup titles. On Sunday in Melbourne, Australia, Sweden defeated the United States 5-4 on penalties after playing 120 minutes of action without a goal being scored on the pitch. This was the first American loss at the FIFA Women’s World Cup since July 17, 2011 in Frankfurt, Germany when the Americans were beaten 3-1 on penalties in the final to Japan, after heading to the penalty shootout deadlocked at two.

Who Scored for Sweden in the Shootout?

Sweden got goals in the penalty shootout from Fridolina Rolfo of Kungsbacka, Elin Rubensson of Ystad, Hanna Bennison of Lomma, Magdalena Eriksson of Stockholm, and Lina Hurtig of Avesta. It was Hurtig who scored in the seventh round of penalties and gave Sweden the victory.

Drama at the End

There was significant amount of drama with Hurtig’s shot on Alyssa Naeher of Bridgeport, Connecticut. Naeher made the initial deflection, but was unable to keep the soccer ball out of the net. The ball literally trickled over the line to give Sweden the victory. Hurtig’s shot needed to go to the video assisted referee before it was determined that Sweden had indeed won the round of 16 matchup.

Who missed for the United States?

Three American players were unable to score in the penalty kicks. Megan Rapinoe of Redding, California and Sophia Smith of Windsor, Colorado had complete misses as they kicked the soccer ball way over the net. Meanwhile, Kelley O’Hara of Peachtree, Georgia hit the post.

Surprise American Shooter

The sixth American shooter was a surprise. It was in fact the goalkeeper Naeher, who scored, and then went from a shooter to the goalkeeper.

Great goalkeeping by Zecira Musevic

The star of the game was simply Zecira Musevic of Falun. She was simply brilliant. In all, Musevic made 11 saves, of which many were high quality scoring American chances.

Netherlands beats South Africa

The Netherlands meanwhile beat South Africa 2-0 in Sydney on goals by Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn. The Netherlands will next play Spain, while Sweden will next play Japan in the quarterfinals.