Tage Thompson scores four in Sabres win over the Devils

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona scored four goals in a game on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-2 Sabres win over the New Jersey Devils at the Key Bank Center in Buffalo, New York. This is actually the second time in Thompson’s National Hockey League career he has had more than four goals in a game. Thompson actually scored five goals on December 7, 2022 in a 9-4 Sabres win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

How and When did Thompson score four goals on Friday

After the Devils went up 2-0 after the first period, Thompson scored an unassisted even strength goal at the 28 second mark of the second period. Thompson then tied the game at two for the Sabres at 17:29 of the second period from Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York with another even strength goal. Thompson then scored the game-winning goal at 15:26 of the third period from defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of Lidkoping, Sweden and Tuch to put the Sabres up 3-2. Then with six seconds left in the game, Thompson closed out the scoring with an empty net goal. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju of Oulu, Finland picked up the only assist.

When were Thompson’s other four hat tricks?

Thompson has had six hat tricks in the season. He previously scored thrice in a game in a 5-3 Sabres loss to the Colorado Avalanche on February 19, 2022, in an 8-3 Sabres win over the Detroit Red Wings on October 31, 2022, in a 5-4 Sabres win over the Washington Capitals on January 3, 2023, and in a 6-5 Sabres win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 23, 2023.

Who are the other players to score four goals in a game this season?

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has had two four goal games in 2023-24. He accomplished the feat in a 6-4 Avalanche win over the Ottawa Senators on December 21, 2023, and in a 6-2 Avalanche win over the Washington Capitals on January 24, 2024. Meanwhile, Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks scored four times in an 8-1 Canucks win over the Edmonton Oilers on October 11, 2023, and Steven Stamos of the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in a 7-4 Lightning win over the Oilers on December 14, 2023.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
