Tampa Bay Lightning reach the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals

The 2022 Stanley Cup Finals are set. On Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 2-1 in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the win, the Lightning won the best out of seven series four games to two.

The Lightning got what some thought was a controversial game-winning goal from Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario with six minutes and 32 seconds left in the third period. One could argue that Stamkos made contact with New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the blue paint as Shesterkin was trying to make the save, but Shesterkin seemed to unsuccessfully catch the puck, as it dropped out of his glove, and the puck deflected off of Stamos’s pants and into the net as he skated by. The goal was allowed, the Lightning broke a 1-1 deadlock, and won the game 2-1.

Rangers Goal

The Stamkos game-winner came only 21 seconds after Frank Vatano scored on the power-play from Andrew Copp at 13:07 of the third period to tie the game at one apiece. Ironically, it was Stamkos in the penalty box at the time as he was in the sin bin for holding Alexis Lafreniere.

Stamkos Two-Goal Game

The Stamkos game-winner was one of two goals he scored in the hockey game. His first goal opened the scoring at 10:43 of the second period. It was an even strength marker from Mikhail Sergachev and Ondrej Palat. Like Stamkos, Palat had a multi-point game as he and Nikita Kucherov set up the Lightning game-winner.

Stanley Cup Finals

Next up for the Lightning are the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals, which starts on Wednesday. The Lightning (+144) are the underdog, while the Avalanche (-160) are the favourite for game one in Denver according to betonline.ag.