Taylor Fritz Advances To Atlanta Open Final

America’s top-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz, 25, is the top seed at this week’s Atlanta Open.

He had some interesting matchups including in the quarterfinals against Japan’s Kei Nishikori who is making a comeback after two years away from the tour due to injuries and against fellow American J.J. Wolf on Saturday in the semifinals.

Fritz is through to the finals though Wolf had some small windows of opportunity to challenge him but couldn’t take advantage.

Taylor Fritz is into the Atlanta final with a 6-3, 7-5 win over JJ Wolf. Humbert or Vukic on Sunday at @ATLOpenTennis pic.twitter.com/T2id4sHMe0 — TennisNow (@Tennis_Now) July 29, 2023

If he wins, it would be his 6th career ATP title.

Hopes of the final being potentially an all-American event were dashed on Friday night when Atlanta’s hometown hero Christopher Eubanks lost in the quarterfinals to Australia’s Alexander Vukic.

Vukic plays France’s Ugo Humbert, a lefthander, in the other semifinal on Saturday night.

Fritz Is Trying To Get Hardcourt Game Ready For New York

It has been a disappointing year in Grand Slams for Taylor Fritz.

He advanced to the second round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon and to the third round at the French Open.

Fritz wants to get his hardcourt game ready for the U.S. Open in New York.

In 2018 and 2020, his career-best results at the U.S. Open were third-round finishes.

His ranking has dipped in 2023; over the winter he was fifth but has dropped to ninth.

Eubanks Is The Most Successful American Man This Year

2023 has been the year of Christopher Eubanks.

The 27-year-old Wimbledon quarterfinalist entered the Top 100 in April and will now be in the Top 30 when the rankings come out next week.

Despite his loss in the Atlanta QF, Chris Eubanks will be ranked #29 when the new rankings come out. He’ll be Top 30 for the first time in his career. He broke into the Top 100 in April. It’s all coming together for one of the nicest guys in tennis. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XkxF51eDPV — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 29, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023