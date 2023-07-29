Tennis News and Rumors

Taylor Fritz Advances To Atlanta Open Final

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Fritz

America’s top-ranked tennis player Taylor Fritz, 25, is the top seed at this week’s Atlanta Open.

He had some interesting matchups including in the quarterfinals against Japan’s Kei Nishikori who is making a comeback after two years away from the tour due to injuries and against fellow American J.J. Wolf on Saturday in the semifinals.

Fritz is through to the finals though Wolf had some small windows of opportunity to challenge him but couldn’t take advantage.

If he wins, it would be his 6th career ATP title.

Hopes of the final being potentially an all-American event were dashed on Friday night when Atlanta’s hometown hero Christopher Eubanks lost in the quarterfinals to Australia’s Alexander Vukic.

Vukic plays France’s Ugo Humbert, a lefthander, in the other semifinal on Saturday night.

Fritz Is Trying To Get Hardcourt Game Ready For New York

It has been a disappointing year in Grand Slams for Taylor Fritz.

He advanced to the second round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon and to the third round at the French Open.

Fritz wants to get his hardcourt game ready for the U.S. Open in New York.

In 2018 and 2020, his career-best results at the U.S. Open were third-round finishes.

His ranking has dipped in 2023; over the winter he was fifth but has dropped to ninth.

Eubanks Is The Most Successful American Man This Year

2023 has been the year of Christopher Eubanks.

The 27-year-old Wimbledon quarterfinalist entered the Top 100 in April and will now be in the Top 30 when the rankings come out next week.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player

Carlos Alcaraz Earnings Would Make Him 274th Highest-Paid NFL Player

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
Tennis News and Rumors
Barbie
Fans Decide Which Tennis Players They Would Cast As Barbie Movie’s Barbie And Ken Characters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 27 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Sebastian Korda
6 Kids Of Famous Tennis Players Who Are Following In Their Parents’ Footsteps
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 25 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Novak Djokovic’s Vaccine Status To Cost Him Shot at 2022 US Open
4-Time Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws From August Toronto Masters Event
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Petra Kvitova is no.7 on top 100 in highest paid female tennis players
2-Time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Marries Her Coach Jiří Vaněk
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 24 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina
Gael Monfils Teases ‘Summer Game’ Video Featuring Wife Elina Svitolina Coming Soon To His YouTube Channel
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 22 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Venus Williams
Roger Federer And Venus Williams Are In Rafael Nadal’s Hometown Of Mallorca
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top