Taylor Fritz Wins The Atlanta Open

America’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Taylor Fritz continued American dominance at the Atlanta Open.

Fritz won his 6th ATP title by defeating World No. 82 Australian Aleksander Vukic in three hard-fought sets.

CHAMPION IN ATLANTA 🇺🇸 Dropping just one set all week, Taylor Fritz wins his 6th career singles title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/y3LKhJFrLv — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 30, 2023



The final score was 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

His loss of the second set in the final was the only set he dropped the entire week.

Taylor Fritz 🇺🇸 wins a 6th ATP title, picking up the trophy in Atlanta! 🏆 Top seed Fritz defeats Aleksandar Vukic 🇦🇺 7-5, 6(5)-7, 6-4. #AtlantaOpen #ATP250 pic.twitter.com/TIF0tUO20p — First Serve Tennis (@FirstServeTnnis) July 30, 2023

No. 1 Taylor Fritz 🇺🇸 grabs his 2nd title of 2023 and 6th overall with a 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 win over surprise finalist Aleksandar Vukic 🇦🇺 in Atlanta. A must win for Fritz after a bumpy clay and grass swing. He’s now 5-0 in @atptour finals since the start of 2022. #AtlantaOpen 🎾 pic.twitter.com/4V3DTrs8cK — Hanlon Walsh (@HanlonWalsh) July 30, 2023

Americans Have Owned This Tournament Since Its Inception

In the 13 years since the tournament was instituted, 10 of the champions are Americans including John Isner who won 6 times, Mardy Fish who won 2 times, and Andy Roddick won once.

Ironically the other 3 titles were won by Australians, Alex de Minaur (2-time champion) and Nick Kyrgios.

A Good Omen For US Open

American tennis fans yearn for an American man to win the US Open.

Andy Roddick was the last American man to win in New York, 20 years ago in 2003.

Fritz grabbing a hardcourt title in the weeks leading up to the US Open gives him much-needed momentum.

His Grand Slam performances in 2023 have not been great.

He made it to the second round in Australia and Wimbledon and to the third round at Roland Garros.

Getting into the second week is where he should be and hopefully, he gets there in New York in September.

Taylor Fritz beats Vukic to win his 6th ATP title in Atlanta He has the 2nd most titles among active American men, behind John Isner Clearly the toughest & most consistent American man in the game Given the talent pool among Americans right now, that means something. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/I1RLwo0tUY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 30, 2023

It is worth noting that he plays some of his best tennis at home in the US.

Three of his six ATP titles were won in the US at Indian Wells in 2022, Delray Beach in 2023, and Atlanta in 2023.