Taylor Fritz Wins The Atlanta Open

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Fritz

America’s top-ranked men’s tennis player Taylor Fritz continued American dominance at the Atlanta Open.

Fritz won his 6th ATP title by defeating World No. 82 Australian Aleksander Vukic in three hard-fought sets.


The final score was 7-5, 6-7, 6-4.

His loss of the second set in the final was the only set he dropped the entire week.

 

Americans Have Owned This Tournament Since Its Inception

In the 13 years since the tournament was instituted, 10 of the champions are Americans including John Isner who won 6 times, Mardy Fish who won 2 times, and Andy Roddick won once.

Ironically the other 3 titles were won by Australians, Alex de Minaur (2-time champion) and Nick Kyrgios.

A Good Omen For US Open

American tennis fans yearn for an American man to win the US Open.

Andy Roddick was the last American man to win in New York, 20 years ago in 2003.

Fritz grabbing a hardcourt title in the weeks leading up to the US Open gives him much-needed momentum.

His Grand Slam performances in 2023 have not been great.

He made it to the second round in Australia and Wimbledon and to the third round at Roland Garros.

Getting into the second week is where he should be and hopefully, he gets there in New York in September.

It is worth noting that he plays some of his best tennis at home in the US.

Three of his six ATP titles were won in the US at Indian Wells in 2022, Delray Beach in 2023, and Atlanta in 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
