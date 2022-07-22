Teams interested in Juan Soto, where does he end up?

Arguably the biggest star in all of baseball, Juan Soto, made it known to the Washington Nationals that he was looking to be traded. This news came out about a week ago as Soto declined a 15-year offer worth $440 million.

His agent, Scott Boras, says he wasn’t interested in the offer.

“He’s really separated himself to be in a very small group among major-league history of performance levels,” Boras said. “So they’re gonna be at the highest order of average annual values and yet the proposal placed him…well below the top group, in the 15 or 20 range and obviously that made the contract something that was really not even the range of consideration because players obviously expect to be treated historically. “When you’re the greatest young player in the game and you have youth and you’re gonna be a 26-year-old free agent, not since [Alex Rodríguez] have I had player that’s been that good and that young of a free agent.”

Juan Soto Trade

There have been a few teams that have been released from some reliable MLB reporters that are interested in Juan Soto.

Seattle Mariners

New York Yankees

New York Mets

St. Louis Cardinals

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres

Some of these names on the list are certainly interesting and make sense. All of these teams have the farm system to get the job done if they want to make a deal and most of them would likely pay Juan Soto what he is looking for.

The one name that might seem a bit unlikely, although New York Mets fans want to say that they have a chance for him, is the Mets. It’s possible that they might end up getting him, but it would be insane from the Washington Nationals’ perspective to trade him to a team within the same division.

It’s going to be an interesting MLB Trade Deadline this season, and one that will likely see many stars leaving their organizations.