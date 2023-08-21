19-year-old Coco Gauff is the 2023 Western & Southern Open champion.

COCO WINS HER FIRST WTA 1000 TITLE!!!@CocoGauff beats Muchová 6-3, 6-4 to become the 1st female teenager to win the #CincyTennis 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rJgxkLRyMy — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 20, 2023

The “Summer of Coco” has been a beautiful one.

Coco Gauff reigns supreme in Cincinnati! She defeats Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to claim her 1st WTA 1000 title, the biggest of her career! 👏🏼 It’s truly been the summer of Coco: 11 wins in 12 matches, ✌🏻 🏆s and a QF, now #6 in the rankings. So much momentum heading into the US Open! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y4VJyjlAyb — Chad (@CCSMOOTH13) August 20, 2023

COCO GAUFF WINS HER FIRST WTA 1000 TITLE 🏆 She is the youngest player ever to win the Cincinnati Open ⭐ pic.twitter.com/sZITgz4qQT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 20, 2023

Gauff was last hoisting a trophy two weeks ago at the 2023 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC.

Sunday’s win over Karolina Muchova in straight sets is her first Masters 1000 tournament win and the biggest victory in her career to date.

She is 11-1 in hardcourt matches, only losing to her sometimes doubles partner Jessica Pegula last week in Montreal.

Gauff is the hottest player on the WTA tour and has to be considered a favorite to win her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Since shaking up her coaching staff by hiring Pere Riba as her primary coach and adding Brad Gilbert as a consultant after an early exit from Wimbledon, she has been riding high.

An incredible few weeks for Coco Gauff. What an effort in Cincinnati 👏 Well done to her and the entire team including the 2 new coaches Pere Riba, and of course my favourite coach of all time Brad Gilbert. So good to see you back in the coaching seat, BG 💪 @bgtennisnation — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) August 20, 2023

It is hard to believe that she is still a teenager.

In fact, a teenager has not won the Western & Southern Open in over 50 years.

