Teenage Dreams: Coco Gauff Wins 2nd Title in Two Weeks At Western & Southern Open

Wendi Oliveros
Coco Gauff

19-year-old Coco Gauff is the 2023 Western & Southern Open champion.

 

The “Summer of Coco” has been a beautiful one.

 

Gauff was last hoisting a trophy two weeks ago at the 2023 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC.

Sunday’s win over Karolina Muchova in straight sets is her first Masters 1000 tournament win and the biggest victory in her career to date.

She is 11-1 in hardcourt matches, only losing to her sometimes doubles partner Jessica Pegula last week in Montreal.

Gauff is the hottest player on the WTA tour and has to be considered a favorite to win her maiden Grand Slam at the 2023 U.S. Open.

Since shaking up her coaching staff by hiring Pere Riba as her primary coach and adding Brad Gilbert as a consultant after an early exit from Wimbledon, she has been riding high.

It is hard to believe that she is still a teenager.

In fact, a teenager has not won the Western & Southern Open in over 50 years.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
