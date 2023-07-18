Tennis fans, there is a next-generation Borg on the horizon.

He is the 20-year-old son of Sweden’s legendary Bjorn Borg, 67.

Leo Borg began to write his own professional journey appropriately in Sweden on Tuesday with his first ATP tour win on the clay at the Nordea Open in Bastad.

First tour-level win for 20-year-old Leo! #NordeaOpen 🇸🇪 World No. 437 Leo Borg, the son of the legendary Bjorn Borg, beats fellow Swede Elias Ymer 7-6(5), 6-3 in Båstad! pic.twitter.com/cGXyENlPN8 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 18, 2023

Leo is ranked 437th in the world.

First ATP win for Leo Borg… and it’s on clay 🧡

In the footsteps of his father, six-time Roland-Garros champion ? 👀pic.twitter.com/w7HYgtXAvD — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) July 18, 2023

He has competed on the ITF Tour both on the junior and senior level and with his success there in 2022, jumped an astounding 1,500 spots in the rankings.

Leo Borg in action at Chennai Open Challenger with father Bjorn and mother Patricia watching@sportstarweb#ChennaiOpen #ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/iPh5PplRtv — Nihit (@nihitsachdeva28) February 14, 2023

A Tough Act To Follow

Father and son. Bjorn and Leo Borg (pic. Borg IG) pic.twitter.com/y6c00wvqOs — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) December 27, 2017



Part of Leo’s evolution as a professional tennis player will be the inevitable embracing of his famous father while trying to create his own name in the sport.

Bjorn Borg has been retired for so long, but his imprint on the sport is omnipresent.

He won 11 Grand Slam titles (6 French Opens, 5 Wimbledon) and from 1978-1980, he won the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.

Happy birthday six-time French Open champion, Bjorn Borg. pic.twitter.com/GvZTadLTp0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 6, 2014



Bjorn was also a former World No. 1 and a 4-time US Open finalist.

Bjorn Borg’s last win in professional tour: 26 October 1981

(Tokyo Indoors, 63 46 62 vs Krishnan) Leo Borg’s first win in professional tour: 18 July 2023 (Atp Bästad, 76 63 vs E.Ymer) After 15.240 days 🤯 a player called Borg returns to victory in the professional tour. pic.twitter.com/MQkZUXR7At — Flavietto99 🇮🇹 (RAFA 22 🏆) (@FlavioBertolin8) July 18, 2023

Fans look forward to seeing Leo Borg in action on the ATP level in the coming months and years.