Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg’s Son Leo Borg Wins First ATP Match In Sweden

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Tennis fans, there is a next-generation Borg on the horizon.

He is the 20-year-old son of Sweden’s legendary Bjorn Borg, 67.

Leo Borg began to write his own professional journey appropriately in Sweden on Tuesday with his first ATP tour win on the clay at the Nordea Open in Bastad.

Leo is ranked 437th in the world.

He has competed on the ITF Tour both on the junior and senior level and with his success there in 2022, jumped an astounding 1,500 spots in the rankings.

Part of Leo’s evolution as a professional tennis player will be the inevitable embracing of his famous father while trying to create his own name in the sport.

Bjorn Borg has been retired for so long, but his imprint on the sport is omnipresent.

He won 11 Grand Slam titles (6 French Opens, 5 Wimbledon) and from 1978-1980, he won the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year.


Bjorn was also a former World No. 1 and a 4-time US Open finalist.

Fans look forward to seeing Leo Borg in action on the ATP level in the coming months and years.

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
