Tennis Supercouple Paula Badosa And Stefanos Tsitsipas Draw Intriguing US Open First Round Matches

Wendi Oliveros
The 2023 US Open women’s and men’s singles tennis draws were revealed on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Each draw consists of 128 players.

One of professional tennis’s power couples, Spaniard Paula Badosa and Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas drew intriguing first-round singles matches at the US Open.

The two have been in New York preparing for the tournament and enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.


US Open Round 1: Paula Badosa Vs. Venus Williams

Badosa has been sidelined with a back injury for much of the summer.

Her first-round match is against wildcard and American tennis legend Venus Williams who withdrew from Cleveland this week and has had knee issues intermittently through the summer.

If both players are healthy, this will be a fun match to watch, but Williams will certainly be the crowd favorite.

 

US Open Round 1: Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs. Milos Raonic

Tsitsipas, in recent years, seems to draw a tough first-round match in Grand Slams, and the 2023 US Open is no exception.

He faces Canadian Milos Raonic who is attempting a comeback after a long injury layoff from the ATP Tour.

Raonic is 2-0 over Tsitispas in his career.

Both matches were on hardcourts in 2020, and Tsitsipas needs to have a solution for handling Raonic’s big serve.

These two matches are just the tip of the iceberg of the exciting matches fans can expect to see in New York this year.

Watch the US Open on ESPN beginning August 28, 2023.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
