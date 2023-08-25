The 2023 US Open women’s and men’s singles tennis draws were revealed on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Each draw consists of 128 players.

One of professional tennis’s power couples, Spaniard Paula Badosa and Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas drew intriguing first-round singles matches at the US Open.

The two have been in New York preparing for the tournament and enjoying the sights and sounds of the city.

Tsitsidosa Instagram 23rd August 📸 🇺🇸🍎🗽 the luckiest couple from the lower west side 😂 pic.twitter.com/3PXBiZDBnw — Tsitsidosa Updates (@OnlyTsitsidosa) August 24, 2023



US Open Round 1: Paula Badosa Vs. Venus Williams

Badosa has been sidelined with a back injury for much of the summer.

Her first-round match is against wildcard and American tennis legend Venus Williams who withdrew from Cleveland this week and has had knee issues intermittently through the summer.

If 43-year-old wild card Venus Williams is healthy enough to play, she’ll face former world No. 2 Paula Badosa in the first round of the US Open#getty pic.twitter.com/z4GJFLFEIr — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) August 24, 2023

If both players are healthy, this will be a fun match to watch, but Williams will certainly be the crowd favorite.

US Open Round 1: Stefanos Tsitsipas Vs. Milos Raonic

Tsitsipas, in recent years, seems to draw a tough first-round match in Grand Slams, and the 2023 US Open is no exception.

He faces Canadian Milos Raonic who is attempting a comeback after a long injury layoff from the ATP Tour.

Canada’s Milos Raonic draws 7th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round of the @usopen The draw Gods haven’t been kind to Milos this summer! pic.twitter.com/zEoWmCUpIq — Mike McIntyre (@McIntyreTennis) August 24, 2023

Raonic is 2-0 over Tsitispas in his career.

Both matches were on hardcourts in 2020, and Tsitsipas needs to have a solution for handling Raonic’s big serve.

These two matches are just the tip of the iceberg of the exciting matches fans can expect to see in New York this year.

Watch the US Open on ESPN beginning August 28, 2023.

