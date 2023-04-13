Matt Vierling took his lead off first base. With two outs and the score tied at 1-1 in the sixth inning Wednesday, Vierling attempted to get into scoring position.

On a 0-2 count to Nick Maton, Vierling took off. One of the swiftest runners in the Detroit Tigers’ organization, he looked to spark his teammates.

He deflated them, instead.

Vierling likely would have been safe and kept the inning alive, but he failed to execute one fundamental aspect of baserunning. He elected not to slide and was called out.

The mental miscues are adding up for the 2-9 Tigers.

Detroit Tigers Paying Price For Poor Play

What has gone wrong for the Tigers in 2023?

Just about everything, entering Thursday’s series finale against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

They have dropped four games by five runs or more.

They rank 29 th with a 6.73 team ERA.

They rank 30 th in hits (74) and runs scored (33).

In comparison, the history-seeking Tampa Bay Rays have scored 92 runs.

The Tigers had dropped six straight games, including Wednesday’s 4-3, 10-inning loss in which they blew a two-run, ninth-inning advantage.

It’s not just that the franchise’s slow rebuilding process continues in first gear. It’s the way the Tigers continue to blow ballgames. Baserunning blunders and fielding faux pas remain frequent.

And the Tigers are paying big bucks for pitiful performances.

The combination of Javier Baez, Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop is earning more than $60 million this season. So far, the veteran trio entered Thursday with a combined 13 hits and five runs.

Baez, struggling in his second season with the club, was hitting .100 (4-for-40) with no extra-base hits, one RBI and eight strikeouts. On defense, his throws to first base continue to skip in the dirt. He is often saved by first baseman Spencer Torkelson’s impressive ability to scoop up short hops.

Statement from Tigers President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris – regarding Austin Meadows. pic.twitter.com/ucETzdAWJ4 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 8, 2023

Tigers Manager AJ Hinch: ‘ It’s A Bad Mistake’

Baez has not created much magic in Detroit. Signed to a six-year, $140 million contract, “El Mago” has an opt-out clause following the MLB campaign and the deal includes a limited no-trade clause.

But who would trade for Baez after his two-season track record with the Tigers?

Another big bat, Austin Meadows, is missing from the lineup. Since his trade to the Tigers just before Opening Day last season, Meadows has twice stepped away from the club because of anxiety. While the general public should applaud his personal move, the Tigers’ on-field product is suffering its own mental lapses.

Before Vierling declined to slide on his sixth-inning stolen-base attempt, Eric Haase opened the frame with a double. One out later, Haase attempted to take third base on a ground ball to shortstop Bo Bichette. Fundamental baseball calls for the baserunner to freeze and read the play. But what did Haase do? He instantly took off and was easily thrown out.

“It’s a bad mistake is the way I look at it,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. “He’s been around too long to make the mistake.”

The same could be said for the current makeup of the terrible Tigers’ roster.