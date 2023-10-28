Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland collected his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Friday night. It came in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the San Jose Sharks at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. In what was a unique feat, Teravainen scored the only three goals in the entire game.

When and how did Teravainen score three goals?

Teravainen scored two first period goals. The first (and game-winning goal) came at 6:10 of the first period from Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland. The second came at 15:10 of the first period from Dmitry Orlov of Novokuznetsk, Russia, and Jalen Chatfield of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Then, Teravinen notched his hat trick at 6:06 of the third period from Jarvis and Aho.

Teravainen’s other hat tricks

Teravainen’s first NHL hat trick came on November 13, 2017 in a 5-1 Carolina win over the Dallas Stars. He then hit another home run on March 5, 2023 in a 6-0 Hurricanes win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. In two of Teravainen’s hat tricks, Carolina shutout their opponent. Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark had the shutout against the Lightning, and Antti Raanta of Rauma, Finland had the shutout against the Sharks.

Teravainen in 2023-24

In nine games, Teravainen has seven goals and one assist for eight points. He is a -2 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, one shorthanded goal, one game-winning goal, 20 shots on goal, 36 faceoff wins, two blocked shots, four hits, two takeaways and one giveaway.

Hurricanes regrouping defensively

Carolina has played much better defensively in their last three games compared to earlier in the year. In their last three games, the Hurricanes have only given up five goals, compared to 27 goals against in a five game stretch in the five games prior to the last three games. The Hurricanes gave up six goals to the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, and seven goals to the Seattle Kraken.