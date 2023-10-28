NHL News and Rumors

Teuo Teravainen collects third career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland collected his third career National Hockey League hat trick on Friday night. It came in a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the San Jose Sharks at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. In what was a unique feat, Teravainen scored the only three goals in the entire game.

When and how did Teravainen score three goals?

Teravainen scored two first period goals. The first (and game-winning goal) came at 6:10 of the first period from Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland. The second came at 15:10 of the first period from Dmitry Orlov of Novokuznetsk, Russia, and Jalen Chatfield of Ypsilanti, Michigan. Then, Teravinen notched his hat trick at 6:06 of the third period from Jarvis and Aho.

Teravainen’s other hat tricks

Teravainen’s first NHL hat trick came on November 13, 2017 in a 5-1 Carolina win over the Dallas Stars. He then hit another home run on March 5, 2023 in a 6-0 Hurricanes win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. In two of Teravainen’s hat tricks, Carolina shutout their opponent. Frederik Andersen of Herning, Denmark had the shutout against the Lightning, and Antti Raanta of Rauma, Finland had the shutout against the Sharks.

Teravainen in 2023-24

In nine games, Teravainen has seven goals and one assist for eight points. He is a -2 with two penalty minutes, three power-play points, one shorthanded goal, one game-winning goal, 20 shots on goal, 36 faceoff wins, two blocked shots, four hits, two takeaways and one giveaway.

 Hurricanes regrouping defensively

Carolina has played much better defensively in their last three games compared to earlier in the year. In their last three games, the Hurricanes have only given up five goals, compared to 27 goals against in a five game stretch in the five games prior to the last three games. The Hurricanes gave up six goals to the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, and seven goals to the Seattle Kraken.

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21650437_168396541_lowres-2

Ryan Hartman collects second career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
RTDOJYNW4ZAVN5YUVXGIUHVFLU-6527c70496f0a-768x432
Bruins’ Brad Marchand Is All Over Blackhawks’ Rookie Phenom Connor Bedard
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
nhl frozen frenzy first time (1)
NHL Frozen Frenzy: Twitter Reacts To ESPN’s Networks Lining Up All 32 Teams To Skate On Same Night
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21652364_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings RW Alex DeBrincat named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Connor McDavid out one to weeks with an upper body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21652364_168396541_lowres-2
Alex DeBrincat records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 23 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Chandler Stephenson
Golden Knights red hot to start 2023-24
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top