Texas A&M is the College Football Team That Has Lost Most Talent to the Transfer Portal So Far in 2023

David Evans
We are now a couple of weeks into the college football transfer portal being open and over 1,600 players have entered their name. Some of these players’ losses will be felt more than others, and our analysis shows that Texas A&M appear to be the team that has lost the most talent to the transfer portal so far in 2023.

Texas A&M Loses 15 Players to Transfer Portal

Texas A&M’s recruiting classes under Jimbo Fisher were among the best in college football. Unfortunately, the results on the field didn’t quite match up, and now Fisher is counting his cash with his feet up on his sofa. But some of the top recruits he left behind at College Station are now looking for a new program to ply their skills.

Here is the complete list of players to leave the Aggies for the transfer portal so far:

  • Jordan Spasojevic-Moko – OT
  • Raymond Cottrell – WR
  • Max Johnson – QB
  • Remington Strickland – IOL
  • Jardin Gilbert – S
  • LT Overton – DL
  • Micaiah Overton – DL
  • Jake Johnson – TE
  • Chase Bisontis – IOL
  • Walter Nolen – DL
  • Tyreek Chappell – CB
  • Fadil Diggs – EDGE
  • Deuce Harmon – CB
  • Jalen Waddy – LB
  • Fernando Garza – TE

4 & 5 Star Players Leaving

The best player currently available in the transfer portal is defensive lineman, Walter Nolen. Nolen was a 5-star recruit out of high school, and seemed to make a decent leap in his second year at Texas A&M. He accounted for 8.5 TFL and 4 sacks this season.

His loss will leave a big gap that needs filling, and new coach Mike Elko will undoubtedly be sad to lose his talent. But he’s not the only lineman with a pedigree leaving.

LT Overton was another 5-star recruit out of high school that spent two years at College Station. His impact wasn’t quite the same as that of Nolen, but now he’s taking his talent elsewhere (probably South Carolina), and another team may get him to realize his full potential.

Chase Bisontis will be another widely sought after transfer, given that he is among the top interior offensive linemen in the portal. He came out of high school with a 4-star rating and started every game at right tackle in his freshman year.

Meanwhile, cornerback Tyreek Chappell, who started 18 games over the last two seasons will be another big loss. While he was just a 3-star recruit out of high school, he is ranked as a top 10 cornerback in the portal.

While these are likely the main losses for the Aggies, other recruits who came out of high school with a 4-star rating include tight end Jake Johnson, quarterback Max Johnson, wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, safety Jardin Gilbert, cornerback Deuce Harmon, and defensive end Fadil Diggs.

So far, the Aggies have just two incoming transfers. Mike Elko’s first job seems to be to attempt to replace all the talent that is leaving, and that could prove tricky given just how much he has lost already.

