Texas A&M Quarterback Max Johnson Out Against Alabama And Maybe For The Season

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson injured his hand in a loss against Mississippi State on Saturday. Sources have said that a broken bone in Johnson’s throwing hand could rule him out for the season.

Broken bone in hand rules Johnson out for extended period

Max Johnson started the season on the Texas A&M Aggies bench. He sat behind starting QB Haynes King until Jimbo Fisher started him in week three against Miami. Although he wasn’t setting the world alight, Johnson was coming off the back of two wins when he went into the Mississippi State game.

Unfortunately, he did not see the end of that game. He left early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his throwing hand. It is believed that x-rays revealed that Johnson has a broken bone in his left hand.

Despite being down in the game when he left, it is almost certainly the best he had looked since taking over the starting role. In that game he went 18 from 25 for 203 passing yards with a touchdown. Those were easily his best numbers for the season so far and it finally looked as if he could be settling into the job. But that was not to be and the college football gods had other plans.

Haynes King to start against Alabama

Sources out of Texas A&M say that Johnson’s injury is likely to end his season. The LSU transfer will be replaced by week one starter Haynes King.

Max Johnson is out for the Alabama game and probably for longer. Expecting Haynes King to start the Alabama game, but we are getting awfully close to it being time for the 5 star phenom Conner Weigman! — Aggie Sports 365 (@365Aggie) October 6, 2022

It will be a leap straight into the deep end for King, who will face off against the defense of the much vaunted, number one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. King, who started the first two games will look to catapult himself into A&M folklore with a win. However, the Aggies are 24 point underdogs and King probably won’t be Aggies royalty on Saturday night.