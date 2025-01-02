College Football News and Rumors

University of Texas and Ohio State reach College Football semifinals

Jeremy Freeborn
The University of Texas Longhorns and Ohio State University Buckeyes are on their way to the College Football playoff semifinals. Both universities delivered victories on New Year’s Day. The Longhorns beat the Arizona State University Sun Devils 39-31 in overtime in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in what was by far the most exciting game of the 12-team College Football Playoff to date. The Buckeyes then beat the University of Oregon Ducks 41-21 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. This was the first loss all season for the Ducks, who won 13 straight games this season prior to Wednesday’s loss. The Longhorns will now face the Buckeyes on January 10 in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium from Dallas, Texas.

University of Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns were led on Wednesday by quarterback Quinn Ewers of San Antonio, Texas and wide receiver Matthew Golden of Houston, Texas. Ewers completed 20 of 30 passes for 322 passing yards, with three touchdowns and one interception, along with one rushing yard for a touchdown. Golden had seven catches for 149 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Ewers’s most notable touchdown pass was 25 yards to tight end Gunnar Helm of Eaglewood, Colorado in the second overtime. That put the Longhorns up 37-31. The Sun Devils then got the football back after the Longhorns converted on a two point conversion to go up 39-31. Then, Texas safety Andrew Mukuba of Harare, Zimbabwe delivered the play of the game with a game-winning interception.

University of Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes beat the Ducks thanks to two great offensive performances by quarterback Will Howard of West Chester, Pennsylvania and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith of Miami Gardens, Florida. Howard completed 17 of 26 passes for 319 passing yards and three touchdowns. Smith had seven catches for 187 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The Buckeyes first year wideout set a Big Ten freshman record for most touchdown catches in a season with 14. Ohio State got revenge against Oregon as they lost to the Ducks 32-31 on October 12.

 

College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAA NCAAF Ohio State Buckeyes Texas Longhorns
Jeremy Freeborn

