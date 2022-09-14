Texas Longhorn Quarterback Quinn Ewers Injury Update

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Texas Longhorn, Quinn Ewers. In the first Longhorns game of the season he had his car towed while playing, and in the next game when number one ranked Alabama came to town, Ewers was injured in the first quarter.

Sarkisian keeping mum

After Alabama left town with a win, Texas were left licking their wounds. Quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card were both clearly suffering injuries. Ewers who went down in the first quarter has a sprained clavicle and was seen in a sling on the sideline at the game. Card has issues of his own as he was seen limping around the field in the second half of the Crimson Tide clash. Sarkisian said in his press conference that both QBs were ‘day-to-day’.

So, the update on the injury is there isn’t one. Thank you, Mr. Sarkisian. In his press conference on Monday. the cranky Longhorns head coach would not elaborate any further other than to disclose the nature of the injuries and the fact that nobody required surgery. He was asked who would get first team reps in practice and he once again declined to answer, saying only,

“That’s for me to know.”

However, there are rumors emerging from the Longhorns camp that Ewers is unlikely to suit up for at least four weeks.

Two Down, Next One Up

Should Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card be unable to go, Charles Wright will be up on Saturday. Wright, who is a redshirt freshman is a 3-star recruit from Texas. His scouting report out of high school say he is able to make all the throws but occasionally lacks accuracy. It also mentions despite not being the fastest, he can still navigate the pocket well. The Longhorns face UTSA in an inter-state battle. It will be the third consecutive home game for Texas and they are currently 12.5-point favorites.