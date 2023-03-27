Texas To Elevate Rodney Terry To Full-Time Head Coach

After an Elite Eight run, Texas will elevate interim head coach Rodney Terry to the full-time role, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel.

Terry has agreed to a five-year contract worth approximately $3 million annually according to CBS’s Jon Rothstein.

Breaking: Rodney Terry has agreed to a five-year contract to become Texas' full-time coach, sources told @jeffborzello and @PeteThamel. Terry went 22-8 after he took over as interim head coach and led the Longhorns to the men's Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/LapEfivKeQ — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2023

Rodney Terry Took Over For Chris Beard

Terry came to Texas for the second time in his coaching career in 2021 to serve as an assistant under head coach Chris Beard. After Beard was arrested for charges of domestic violence on December 12, 2022, Terry was named the interim head coach. Beard was eventually fired on January 5, 2023.

As the interim head coach, Terry went 22-8, capped off with a win in the Big 12 Championship game over Kansas.

Texas reached the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament before the Longhorns fell to the Miami Hurricanes 88-81. After the loss, an emotional Terry broke down into tears, saying he will love this team “for the rest of their lives.”

“I’m gonna love them for the rest of their lives.” 🥺 Rodney Terry gets emotional reflecting on how much this @TexasMBB team means to him ❤️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0e3XkCYrkp — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2023

Rodney Terry Becomes A Division I Head Coach For The Third Time

With his hiring at Texas, Terry becomes a Division I men’s basketball head coach for the third time in his career.

Terry served as the head coach at Fresno State from 2011-2018 and at UTEP from 2018-2021. In those 10 years, Terry had a combined record of 163-156 and made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.

Terry previously served as an assistant at Texas under Rick Barnes from 2002-2011. Terry also worked as an assistant at Baylor and UNC Wilmington.

