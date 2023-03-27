College Basketball News and Rumors

Texas To Elevate Rodney Terry To Full-Time Head Coach

Dan Girolamo
Texas Longhorns interim head coach Rodney Terry at the podium.

After an Elite Eight run, Texas will elevate interim head coach Rodney Terry to the full-time role, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel.

Terry has agreed to a five-year contract worth approximately $3 million annually according to CBS’s Jon Rothstein.

Rodney Terry Took Over For Chris Beard

Terry came to Texas for the second time in his coaching career in 2021 to serve as an assistant under head coach Chris Beard. After Beard was arrested for charges of domestic violence on December 12, 2022, Terry was named the interim head coach. Beard was eventually fired on January 5, 2023.

As the interim head coach, Terry went 22-8, capped off with a win in the Big 12 Championship game over Kansas.

Texas reached the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament before the Longhorns fell to the Miami Hurricanes 88-81. After the loss, an emotional Terry broke down into tears, saying he will love this team “for the rest of their lives.”

Rodney Terry Becomes A Division I Head Coach For The Third Time

With his hiring at Texas, Terry becomes a Division I men’s basketball head coach for the third time in his career.

Terry served as the head coach at Fresno State from 2011-2018 and at UTEP from 2018-2021. In those 10 years, Terry had a combined record of 163-156 and made one NCAA Tournament appearance in 2016.

Terry previously served as an assistant at Texas under Rick Barnes from 2002-2011. Terry also worked as an assistant at Baylor and UNC Wilmington.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
