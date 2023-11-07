On Thursday, the world No.3 Jon Rahm took to social media to announce that he will not be competing in the inaugural season of TGL. As more hype surrounds Tiger Woods’ new golf league, Rahm pulled the plug on his commitment to play in the tech-infused competition.

The Arizona resident opted out of TGL’s first inaugural season due to commitment issues that require the golfer to travel to South Florida for up to seven weeknight matches.

“I am sad to confirm that I will not be participating in the first TGL season,” Rahm said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter. “While I still think it’s a great opportunity, right now it would require a level of commitment that I can’t offer. Best of luck to everyone (involved) and may the best team win!”

Jon Rahm Withdraws from TGL’s Inaugural Season

Rahm originally joined the TGL league last year after Woods announced the new league. Rahm believed that TGL had the potential to reach new audiences and had a very innovative format. The league was set to begin in January but months before, Rahm has withdrawn due to the commitment requirements.

TGL is set to tee off at a custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which will require all the members to head there for the events. The venue is state-of-the-art and will highlight a data-rich virtual course.

There are no hard feelings from the league as Rahm withdraws. There hasn’t been a replacement for Rahm but TGL understands Rahm’s decision to leave.

“Jon is one of the most talented players in the game and we will miss him during the inaugural TGL season,” TGL said in a statement. “We understand that players have to balance a lot of different facets of their professional and personal lives and respect Jon’s choice and wish him well.”

TGL Announces A Few Teams Next Year

Teams are already being announced for next season. On Thursday, Rory McIlroy became a member of the TGL franchise Boston Common Golf along with Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Tyrell Hatton.

Last week, other golf superstars like Justin Thomas joined Atlanta Drive GC and Collin Morikawa will play in Los Angeles Golf Club. New teams have been added to the franchise including New York and San Francisco but the full roster has not been released.