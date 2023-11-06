Tennis News and Rumors

That’s A Wrap On The Season: Iga Swiatek Wins The 2023 WTA Finals, Regains World No. 1 Ranking

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek came into the 2023 WTA Finals knowing that she had to win the tournament to regain the World No. 1 ranking.

Amid weather conditions in Cancun, Mexico that were less than ideal with wind, rain, and plenty of delays, Swiatek played her best tennis.

She gained her form in the semifinals by dismissing Aryna Sabalenka and continued to roll throughout the finals by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Swiatek set a record for losing the least number of games en route to the win.

She lost 20; the previous record was 34 set by Justine Henin in 2007.

Swiatek was masterful, relentless, and focused.

After winning match point, she let some of the emotions out, tears, and then plenty of smiles.

For her part, Jessica Pegula had a great year and finished the year as World No. 5.

She played outstanding tennis in Cancun up until running into the buzzsaw known as Swiatek.

Swiatek’s maiden WTA Finals title officially ends the 2023 tennis season; all of the players deserve a much needed break and rest before the 2024 gears up officially at the end of December.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
