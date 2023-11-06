Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek came into the 2023 WTA Finals knowing that she had to win the tournament to regain the World No. 1 ranking.

Amid weather conditions in Cancun, Mexico that were less than ideal with wind, rain, and plenty of delays, Swiatek played her best tennis.

She gained her form in the semifinals by dismissing Aryna Sabalenka and continued to roll throughout the finals by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek after beating Jessica Pegula at WTA Finals: “Thank you guys for shouting our names & everything. Even though this week wasn’t easy, you made it special for us. Ok I started from the end. 😂 Jess I want to congratulate you for the whole season. Playing against you has… pic.twitter.com/x91KsjcYyQ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

Swiatek set a record for losing the least number of games en route to the win.

She lost 20; the previous record was 34 set by Justine Henin in 2007.

Swiatek was masterful, relentless, and focused.

After winning match point, she let some of the emotions out, tears, and then plenty of smiles.

Iga Swiatek had an emotional moment with her team after she won the WTA Finals & reclaimed the #1 ranking. She walks over to her team & they clasp hands for a moment. Not many words needed. They understand each other. What a special player. 🥹 So deserved. 🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/rL2F23gVDH — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

Happy Iga Swiatek. 🥹 Dance it out, girl. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/D5Yk1zX206 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

For her part, Jessica Pegula had a great year and finished the year as World No. 5.

Jessica Pegula after losing to Iga Swiatek at WTA Finals “I want to say congrats to Iga and your team and family on an amazing year. Ending the year #1 winning & winning this tournament… You continue to push me to be a better player every year. It makes me a much better player.… pic.twitter.com/XtmhYucucY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

She played outstanding tennis in Cancun up until running into the buzzsaw known as Swiatek.

Swiatek’s maiden WTA Finals title officially ends the 2023 tennis season; all of the players deserve a much needed break and rest before the 2024 gears up officially at the end of December.