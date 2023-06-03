“The Japanese Steph Curry”: Who is Keisei Tominaga?

Keisei Tominaga’s decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to Nebraska for his senior season provides him with another opportunity to develop his game and potentially enter the 2024 draft. While he possesses NBA-ready skills, it is uncertain whether he would have been drafted had he left college. His return allows him to work on his weaknesses and compete in a draft class that may be less competitive.

Is Tominaga NBA Caliber?

Tominaga’s ability as a 3-point shooter sets him apart. He showcased his shooting prowess during a workout with the Indiana Pacers, hitting an impressive 40 percent of his 3-point attempts as a junior at Nebraska. His shooting skills should translate well to the NBA since many of his shots already come from NBA-style movements and sets, which can be attributed to the coaching of Fred Hoiberg, a former NBA coach.

FG%: 55.6

PPG: 21.3

3s: 25 (45.5%) @KeiseiTominaga is returning to @HuskerHoops, so let’s revisit his electric breakout February. 💥 pic.twitter.com/TIJlffmxva — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) June 1, 2023

Tominaga has already demonstrated proficiency in executing common NBA sets like the zoom action, where he navigates through screens before receiving the ball. His quick left-handed release allows him to shoot at will. Additionally, his comfort shooting from long range, akin to Stephen Curry’s shooting range, bodes well for his transition to the NBA.

He is More than a Shooter

Beyond shooting, Tominaga exhibits versatility in his game. He can cut to the basket intelligently and excel in transition play. Utilizing a hesitation dribble and a left-handed floater, he can finish near the rim from various distances. While he may not excel in breaking down defenses individually, he possesses good touch around the basket and capitalizes on scoring opportunities.

However, Tominaga’s lack of height presents a challenge. Standing at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he faces difficulties in a league where players of his size are limited. In the 2023 NBA season, only 54 out of 539 players on NBA rosters were 6-foot-2 or under. This lack of size poses a defensive issue, as acknowledged by Tominaga himself after his workout with the Pacers.

Improving his defense and physicality will be crucial for Tominaga’s NBA prospects. While he exhibits decent footwork and effort in staying in front of opponents, he struggles against more physically imposing matchups and can be shot over. Developing strength and adding muscle to his frame will be necessary to withstand the physicality of the NBA.

Tominaga can take inspiration from players like Steph Curry, who have transformed themselves into solid defenders in the NBA by significantly improving their strength. By addressing his defensive shortcomings and building his physique, Tominaga can enhance his chances of succeeding at the NBA level.