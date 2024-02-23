The Match 2024: Teams, Commentators, Format, & How To Watch

The PGA Tour season will continue with one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year early next week. While most golfers are either off or in Mexico this week, a select few players will head to West Palm Beach, Florida to participate in the Match on Monday. The annual event has become a must-watch event on the golf calendar and will feature a new format to keep things interesting in 2024. Below, we’ll preview everything that you need to know about The Match 2024, including the teams, commentators, format, and how to watch the event.

The Match 2024: Date, Time & How To Watch

🏌 Event: The Match 2024

The Match 2024 📅 Date: Monday, February 26, 2024

Monday, February 26, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏆 2024 Charity: First Tee

First Tee 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT ⛳ Golf Course: The Park Golf Course | West Palm Beach, Florida

The Match 2024 Golfers & Charity

The Match has traditionally featured two pairs of golfers competing in a team event. This year, Rory McIlroy and Max Homa will be joined by LPGA Tour pros Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang on the golf course in Florida. The charity event will

The primary objective in the Match is to raise money for charity. Over the course of its history, Capital One has raised more than $38 million for various charities by sponsoring The Match.

This year, players will be playing for First Tee, a youth organization with a mission to make golf more affordable and accessible for kids.

The Match 2024 Commentators & Special Guests

The Match 2024 will be hosted on TNT and will feature some of the most fun golf commentary of the year. Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley will be joined by analysts Trevor Immelman and Christina Kim in the booth. Kathryn Tappen will be the course reporter while DJ Khaled and Paul Bissonette will serve as cart commentators throughout the event.

The Match 2024 Format Explained

Unlike previous iterations of the tournament, the Match 2024 will be played in a mixed skins format that sees players competing as individuals. Each hole in the 12-hole event will be worth a specific amount of money for charity.

All four golfers will use the same tees for the four par 3s featured in the event. The other eight holes (par 4s and 5s) will see them using varying tee boxes and yardages for the men and women.