Third Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship

Jeremy Freeborn
Rainy conditions are expected throughout the day in Rochester. The leaders heading into the third round were Canadian Corey Conners, Norwegian Viktor Hovland and American Scottie Scheffler at -5.

3:35 PM ET–Tough start for Scheffler on the first two holes as he had back-to-back bogeys to fall to -3…two back of Conners and Hovland, and one back of 2020 US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau, who is at -4…DeChambeau birdied the third…

3:37 PM ET–Koepka birdies the fourth to improve to -3…now tied for fourth with Scheffler and Justin Suh

3:41 PM ET–In addition to DeChambeau, Scheffler sand Koepka are major champions from the past…Scheffler won the 2022 Masters, while Koepka won the 2017 and 2018 United States Open and 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship…

3:46 PM ET–Koepka and DeChambeau are the only players in contention part of the LIV Tour…

3:47 PM ET–Koepka birdies the fifth hole to go to -4…

3:47 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the fourth meaning Conners is the only leader at -5…

3:59 PM ET–Hovland bogeys the fifth and is two strokes back of Conners…

4:08 PM ET–England’s Justin Rose birdies the seventh to move to -2…

4:15 PM ET–Rose birdies the eighth to improv to -3 and two back of Conners…

4:18 PM ET–DeChambeau double bogeys the sixth, the hardest hole on the course, and drops to -2…

4:27 PM ET–Koepka bogeys the seventh hole…

4:28 PM ET–Bogey for Scheffler drops him to -2…

4:30 PM ET–Long birdie putt for Min Woo Lee of Australia gets him to -1…

4:41 PM ET–Struggles for Scheffler continues…another bogey drops him to -1…

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
