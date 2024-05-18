Third Round Updates for 2024 PGA Championships

The third round of the 2024 PGA Championship from Valhalla Golf Course is now underway in Louisville, Kentucky. Here are live updates for the second major of the year.

1:30 PM ET–Here is the leaderboard: 1) Xander Schauffele–USA -12, 2) Collin Morikawa–USA -11, 3) Sahith Theegala–USA -10, 4) Justin Rose–ENG, Thomas Detry–BEL, Scottie Scheffler–USA, Mark Hubbard–USA, Bryson DeChambeau–USA -9

1:32 PM ET–DeChambeau, the 2020 United States Open champion, birdies the first to improve to -10…

1:42 PM ET–Two more golfers are now at -9 and three back…they are Americans Austin Eckroat and Tony Finau…

2:03 PM ET–Scheffler goes into the deep rough on the second hole and ends up scoring double bogey and drops to -7…

2:04 PM ET–Rose birdies the seventh…the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and 2013 United States Open champion has had five birdies on the opening nine to go from -5 to -10….

2:17 PM ET–Scheffler bogeys the third to drop to -6…

2:18 PM ET–Morikawa bogeys the second to drop to -10…

2:21 PM ET–Another golfer who has been great today is 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry who also shot -5 on the opening eight and has gone from -4 to -9…

2:24 PM ET–Detry and Hubbard have moved out of contention and dropped to -8, while South Africa’s Dean Burmester and American Harris English have moved into contention at -9….

2:27 PM ET–Morikawa makes long birdie putt on the third and improves to -11…one back of Schauffele…

2:30 PM ET–Lowry moved into double digits and is now at -10…

2:35 PM ET–Scheffler’s tee shot on the fourth enters the gallery….

2:36 PM ET–Detry eagles the fourth and improves to -10…

2:38 PM ET–Burmester birdies the fifth to improve to -10….

3:09 PM ET–Current Leaderboard: 1) Schauffele -12, 2) Morikawa -11, 3) Lowry, Burmester -10, 5) Theegala, Detry, McIlroy, Thomas, Hubbard, DeChambeau and Rose -9…

3:15 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the fifth and is now tied with Schauffele at -12…

3:30 PM ET–World no. 7 and FedEx Champion Viktor Hovland birdies the seventh and moves to -9…

3:30 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the seventh and improves to -10…

3:31 PM ET–Theegala bogeys the sixth and drops to -8…

3:42 PM ET–Lowry birdies the 13th to improve to -11…

3:43 PM ET–Rose birdies the 13th to improve to -10…

3:43 PM ET–Hovland birdies the eighth to improve to -10…

3:52 PM ET–English birdies the ninth to improve to -9…

3:55 PM ET–Lowry birdies the 14th to improve to -12…

3:56 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the seventh to improve to -13…

4:06 PM ET–Burmester birdies the 10th after missing an eagle chance to move to -11 and alone in fourth place…

4:09 PM ET–Rose birdies the 15th and improves to -11, and in a fourth place tie with Burmester…

4:11 PM ET–Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre birdies the 11th and improves to -10…there are now 10 golfers in double digits under par…

4:20 PM ET–Salt Lake City’s Tony Finau birdies 11th and improves to -10…

4:23 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Schauffele -13, 2) Lowry & Morikawa -12 4) Rose & Burmester -11, 6) English, DeChambeau, Finau, Hovland and MacIntyre at -10…

4:34 PM ET–Finau makes third straight birdie and is now at -11 and two strokes back of Schauffele…

4:45 PM ET–Shane Lowry birdies the 17th and improves to -13…

4:46 PM ET–American Austin Eckroat birdies the 12th out of the bunker and improves to -8…

4:49 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the 10th hole to improve to -14…

4:49 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the 10th and improves to -13…

4:53 PM ET–Burmester birdies the 13th to improve to -11…long straight putt that went into the hole…

5:02 PM ET–Third straight birdie for Theegala improves him to -11…

5:06 PM ET–Shane Lowry finishes his round with a -13…on Saturday, Lowry shot a nine-under-par 62 to move from -4 to -13…Lowry’s 62 tied a record for the lowest score in one day in major golf history…tied with Schauffele in the first round of the 2023 United States Open and 2024 PGA Championship, Rickie Fowler in the 2023 US Open, and Branden Grace of South Africa in the 2017 British Open…

5:07 PM ET–Rose birdies the 18th to improve to -12…

5:09 PM ET–DeChambeau birdies the 13th hole to improve to -11…

5:17 PM ET–Burmester bogeys the 14th and drops to -10…

5:27 PM ET–Harris English birdies the 15th to improve to -11…

5:33 PM ET–Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre birdies the 16th to improve to -11…

5:33 PM ET–Theegala birdies the 13th to improve to -12…

5:46 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the 14th hole to improve to -15…14th is playing very tough…

6:03 PM ET–Outstanding long chip shot by Theegala on the 15th hole improves him to -13…

6:05 PM ET–Schauffele misses long shot for bogey on the 15th hole…

6:06 PM ET–Schauffele double bogeys the 15th hole and drops to -13…

6:06 PM ET–Great approach shot by Hovland on the 17th hole…

6:07 PM ET–Morikawa birdies the 15th as his putt went around the cup before going in…improves to -14 and into the lead…

6:16 PM ET–Hovland birdies the 17th hole to improve to -12…

6:16 PM ET–Robert MacIntyre birdies the 18th to improve to -12…

6:33 PM ET–Golf started later than scheduled this morning because of heavy fog…as a result there were threesomes in the third round…

6:34 PM ET–DeChambeau eagles the 18th to improve to -13…shot was off the green…2020 United States Open champion moved into second place tie with DeChambeau, Lowry, Schauffele and Theegala…

6:37 PM ET–Hovland birdies the 18th hole to improve to -13…

6:43 PM ET–Schauffele birdies the 17th hole to tie Morikawa for the lead…

7:03 PM ET–Schauffele, Morikawa and Theegala all birdie 18…Schauffele and Morikawa are tied for the lead at -15, Theegala in third at -14…Lowry, DeChambeau and Hovland at -13, Rose and MacIntyre at -12…