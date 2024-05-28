Thirteen first round upsets at the 2024 French Open

The first round of the 2024 French Open is now complete and there were 13 seeded players unable to win a match at the second grand slam of the year. Let’s take a look at the seven women and six men already bounced.

Seven Seeded Women Eliminated

The seven seeded women out in the French Open are sixth seeded and two-time grand slam semifinalist (2021 French Open and 2021 United States Open) Maria Sakkari of Greece, 13th seeded and 2023 French Open semifinalist Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia, 24th seed and 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, 26th seed Katie Boulter of Great Britain, 28th seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania, and 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia.

Sakkari was beaten by the 88th ranked player, Varvara Gracheva of France, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Haddad Maia was beaten by the 51st ranked player, Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Alexandrova was beaten by the 75th ranked player, Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, 6-3, 7-6. Krejcikova was beaten by the 76th ranked player, Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland, 7-6, 6-4. Boulter was beaten by the 139th ranked player, Paula Badosa of Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Cirstea was beaten by the 55th ranked player, Anna Blinkova of Russia, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, and Kudermetova was beaten by the 42nd ranked player, Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Six Seeded Men Eliminated

The six seeded men out in the French Open are the 16th seed and 2024 Italian Open finalist Nicolas Jarry of Chile, the 17th seed Ugo Humbert of France, the 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino of France, the 24th seed Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, the 29th seed Arthur Fils of France, and the 32nd seed Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

Jarry was beaten by the 79th ranked player, Corentin Moutet of France, 6-2, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0. Humbert lost to the 49th ranked player, Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Mannarino lost to Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri of Italy, the 148th ranked player, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2. Tabilo, the 2024 Italian Open semifinalist, lost to Belgian qualifier, Zizou Bergs, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-2. Fils lost to Matteo Arnaldi of Italy, the 35th seed, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Norrie lost to the 56th seed Pavel Kotov of Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.