Thirteen NHL players who are beginning the season injured

As the 2022-23 National Hockey League season begins on Friday in Prague, there are 13 notable players who will begin the season out of the lineup with an injury. Let’s take a look who they are.

Nicklas Backstrom

The Washington Capitals veteran centre from Gavle, Sweden is expected to miss the majority of the season after undergoing hip surgery. The NHL All-Star from 2016 has 1011 career regular season points, all with Washington.

Sean Couturier

The Philadelphia Flyers centre from Bathurst, New Brunswick has a herniated disc in his back and is out week-to-week. He has 460 points in 721 games with the Flyers since 2011.

Anthony Duclair

The Florida Panthers left-winger from Pointe-Claire, Quebec is expected to miss the first half of the season after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery. He had 31 goals and 27 assists for 58 points in 74 games with the Panthers last season.

Robby Fabbri

The Detroit Red Wings centre from Mississauga, Ontario injured his ACL for the third time in his career in March, and after undergoing surgery is not ready to start the season. He had 17 goals and 13 assists for 30 points with Detroit in 2021-22.

Taylor Hall

The Boston Bruins left winger from Calgary, Alberta is expected to miss the first week of the season after suffering an upper-body injury in a pre-season game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. Last season Hall had 20 goals and 41 assists for 61 points in 81 games for Boston.

Gabriel Landeskog

The Colorado Avalanche captain will miss the beginning of the season after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Last season the native of Stockholm, Sweden had 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in 51 games.

Robin Lehner

The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender from Gothenburg, Sweden had a record of 23 wins, 17 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.83, save percentage of .907 and one shutout in 2021-22. He will miss the entire season after undergoing hip surgery.

Brad Marchand

The Boston Bruins superstar left winger from Halifax, Nova Scotia had 32 goals and 48 assists for 80 points in 2021-22. At the end of May, Marchand had surgery on both of his hips, and is not expected to be back until sometime in December at the earliest.

Charlie McAvoy

The Boston Bruins defenseman from Long Beach, New York had 10 goals and 46 assists for 56 points in 78 games last year. He had shoulder surgery. Like Marchand, he will be back in December some time.

Max Pacioretty

The veteran left winger from New Canaan, Connecticut had 37 points in 39 games last season with the Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty will have to wait for his debut with the Carolina Hurricanes after having surgery in the offseason to repair a torn Achilles. A February return is realistic here.

Cam Talbot

The Ottawa Senators goaltender from Caledonia, Ontario will miss five to seven weeks after an upper body injury. Last season with the Minnesota Wild, he had a record of 32 wins, 12 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time, with a goals against average of 2.76, save percentage of .911 and three shutouts.

John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain from Mississauga injured his oblique in the preseason, and at the time of the injury was expected to be out for three weeks. The veteran center had 27 goals and 49 assists for 76 points in 79 games last year.

Tom Wilson

The Washington Capitals right winger from Toronto, Ontario had knee surgery in May after having an injury in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. He is expected to be back late in 2022 or early in 2023. Last year he had 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points in 78 games.