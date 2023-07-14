Three best MLB series for weekend of July 14-16

In a new bi-weekly feature leading up to the completion of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, we will take a look at the best series on the schedule as teams try to reach the postseason.

Miami Marlins @ Baltimore Orioles

This intriguing interleague matchup has the second best team in the National League East against the second best team in the American League East. They not only have the second best records in their respective divisions, but the second best records in their respective leagues too. The Orioles have a record of 54 wins and 35 losses, and are two games back of the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins have a record of 53 wins and 39 losses, and are eight and a half games back of the Atlanta Braves.

The Marlins are led by second baseman Luis Arraez, who leads the Major Leagues with 126 hits and a .383 batting average. The Orioles are led by left fielder Austin Hays, who leads the Orioles with 90 hits and a .314 batting average.

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Diamondbacks are co-leaders in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Technically, the Diamondbacks at 52 wins and 39 losses, are actually in second place and two percentage points back of their division rivals. The Blue Jays are at 50 wins and 41 losses, and are tied with the Houston Astros for the second wildcard spot in the American League.

The Diamondbacks and Blue Jays have two of the best starting pitchers in the game today. Arizona has Zac Gallen, who leads the Majors with 11 wins, and the Blue Jays have Kevin Gausman, who is second in strikeouts with 153. Gallen and Gausman are slated to pitch against each other on Saturday.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are at 50 wins and 41 losses and lead the Milwaukee Brewers by a game in the National League Central. The fact that the Reds are leading the NL Central and the St. Louis Cardinals are last is downright stunning, and one of the biggest stories in all of baseball at the moment.

If you have not heard of Elly De La Cruz by now, you should. The kid simply does everything on the field. He currently has a batting average of .325 with four home runs and 16 runs batted in. On Saturday, De La Cruz actually stole three bases in an inning in an 8-5 Reds win over the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Brewers meanwhile are led by outfielder Christian Yelich. The 2018 National League Most Valuable Player is batting .284 with 11 home runs and 46 runs batted in.