Three Interesting MLB Series that begin July 28

As we approach the end of July, there are seven very intriguing series this weekend. Let’s take a look at the matchups.

Los Angeles Angels @ Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays and Angels are battling for the wildcard spot in the American League. The Blue Jays have the final wildcard spot at 57 wins and 46 losses. The Angels are three games back at 54 wins and 49 losses.

The Angels are led by Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan. The generational phenom leads the Major Leagues in home runs with 38 and is second in the American League with 80 runs batted in. As a pitcher, Ohtani is third in the American League with 156 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays are led offensively by Bo Bichette of Orlando, Florida, who leads the American League with 137 hits. From a pitching perspective, Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado leads the American League with 162 strikeouts and is third in the American League with 14 quality starts. Meanwhile, Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario, Canada leads the American League with 28 saves. Gausman gets the start Friday versus the Angels.

New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees are at 54 wins and 48 losses, and two and a half games back of the Blue Jays for the final wildcard spot in the American League. The Orioles are at 62 wins and 40 losses, and are the American League East leaders by a game and a half over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Bronx Bombers are led by pitcher Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California, who leads the American League with 15 quality starts and is second in the American League with a 2.78 earned run average. He gets the start Friday for the Yankees. The Orioles are led by Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who leads the American League with 28 saves.

Milwaukee Brewers @ Atlanta Braves

The Brewers are at 57 wins and 46 losses, and lead the National League Central by a game and a half over the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves are at 64 wins and 30 losses and lead the National League East by 10 games over the second place Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves are led by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia, and starting pitcher Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio. Acuna Jr. is third in Major League Baseball with a .327 batting average, third in the National League with 131 hits, and leads Major League Baseball with 48 stolen bases. Olson leads the National League with 32 home runs and 80 runs batted in. Strider leads the Major Leagues with 11 wins and 199 strikeouts.