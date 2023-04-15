Three NHL head coaches fired

Over the last 24 hours, three National Hockey League franchises have fired their head coaches. On Friday, the Washington Capitals parted ways with Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts and the Anaheim Ducks parted ways with Dallas Eakins of Dade City, Florida. Then on Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets fired Brad Larsen of Nakusp, British Columbia.

Peter Laviolette

Laviolette spent the last three seasons coaching the Capitals. In 220 regular season games coached, he had a record of 115 wins, 78 regulation losses and 27 losses in extra time. During Laviolette’s first two seasons coaching Washington, the Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2021 and 2022. However, the Capitals lost in five games in 2021 to the Boston Bruins, and then lost in six games in 2022 to the Florida Panthers. Then in 2022-23, the Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They had a record of 35 wins, 37 regulation losses, and 10 losses in extra time for 80 points, and were 12 points back of the eighth place Florida Panthers.

Prior to coaching the Capitals, Laviolette coached the New York Islanders from 2001 to 2003, the Carolina Hurricanes from 2003 to 2009, the Philadelphia Flyers from 2009 to 2014, and the Nashville Predators from 2014 to 2020. While with the Hurricanes, Carolina won the 2006 Stanley Cup. In seven games, the Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Eakins

Eakins spent the last four seasons coaching the Anaheim Ducks. He posted a record of 100 wins, 147 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time. This past season, the Ducks were last in the Pacific Division with a record of 23 wins, 47 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time for 58 points. Their 58 points were the least in the entire NHL. If the Ducks do win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, they will not have Eakins as their head coach. Prior to coaching the Ducks, Eakins coached the Oilers from 2013 to 2015.

Brad Larsen

Larsen spent the last two seasons coaching the Blue Jackets. They had a record of 62 wins, 85 regulation losses and 16 losses in extra time. Their 59 points were the least in the East.