NHL News and Rumors

Three NHL head coaches fired

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Peter Laviolette

Over the last 24 hours, three National Hockey League franchises have fired their head coaches. On Friday, the Washington Capitals parted ways with Peter Laviolette of Franklin, Massachusetts and the Anaheim Ducks parted ways with Dallas Eakins of Dade City, Florida. Then on Saturday, the Columbus Blue Jackets fired Brad Larsen of Nakusp, British Columbia.

Peter Laviolette

Laviolette spent the last three seasons coaching the Capitals. In 220 regular season games coached, he had a record of 115 wins, 78 regulation losses and 27 losses in extra time. During Laviolette’s first two seasons coaching Washington, the Capitals made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2021 and 2022. However, the Capitals lost in five games in 2021 to the Boston Bruins, and then lost in six games in 2022 to the Florida Panthers. Then in 2022-23, the Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They had a record of 35 wins, 37 regulation losses, and 10 losses in extra time for 80 points, and were 12 points back of the eighth place Florida Panthers.

Prior to coaching the Capitals, Laviolette coached the New York Islanders from 2001 to 2003, the Carolina Hurricanes from 2003 to 2009, the Philadelphia Flyers from 2009 to 2014, and the Nashville Predators from 2014 to 2020. While with the Hurricanes, Carolina won the 2006 Stanley Cup. In seven games, the Hurricanes beat the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas Eakins

Eakins spent the last four seasons coaching the Anaheim Ducks. He posted a record of 100 wins, 147 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time. This past season, the Ducks were last in the Pacific Division with a record of 23 wins, 47 regulation losses and 12 losses in extra time for 58 points. Their 58 points were the least in the entire NHL. If the Ducks do win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes, they will not have Eakins as their head coach. Prior to coaching the Ducks, Eakins coached the Oilers from 2013 to 2015.

Brad Larsen

Larsen spent the last two seasons coaching the Blue Jackets. They had a record of 62 wins, 85 regulation losses and 16 losses in extra time. Their 59 points were the least in the East.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks Blue Jackets NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
brian-burke

Penguins fire three key people in management group

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
Anaheim Ducks v Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe and Conor Garland finish out regular season with a hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six
Blackhawks announce they will not re-sign captain Jonathan Toews
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Avalanche announce Gabriel Landeskog out for the rest of the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Nikita Zadorov
Calgary Flames end disappointing 2022-23 NHL season with a win
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
jarry
Pittsburgh Penguins’s 16-year streak making the playoffs over
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 13 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
Bruins set NHL record for most points in a single regular season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top