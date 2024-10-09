Three-time All-Star pitcher Luis Tiant passes away at age 83

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Luis Tiant of Havana, Cuba passed away at the age of 83 on Tuesday according to FOX Sports. Tiant could be considered the best Cuban pitcher in Major League Baseball history. Among Cuban pitchers, he is first all-time in wins (229), shutouts (49), and strikeouts (2416).

Who did Tiant pitch for?

Tiant was with the Cleveland Indians from 1964 to 1969. He then pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 1970, the Boston Red Sox from 1971 to 1978, the New York Yankees from 1979 to 1980, the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1981, and the Los Angeles Angels in 1982.

Career Statistics

In 573 career games, Tiant had a record of 229 wins and 172 losses, with an earned run average of 3.30. During 3486 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 3075 hits, 1280 earned runs, 346 home runs, and 1104 walks, to go along with 2416 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.20.

Season Leader

Twice Tiant had the best earned run average in the American League. His earned run average was 1.60 in 1968, and 1.91 in 1972. When Tiant had a 1.92 earned run average in 1972, it was the lowest earned run average in Major League Baseball.

Tiant also led the Major Leagues with five shutouts in 1966 and seven shutouts in 1974. He also had an American League high and a career high nine shutouts in 1968. Tiant’s 1.08 WHIP led the American League in 1973.

Three-time All-Star

Tiant was an American League All-Star with the Indians in 1968. He was also recognized with the Red Sox in 1974 and 1976. With the Indians in 1968, Tiant had a record of 21-9, with a career-high 264 strikeouts and an earned run average of 1.60. With the Red Sox in 1974, he had a record of 22-13 with 176 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.92. With the Red Sox in 1976, Tiant had a record of 21-12 with 131 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.06.

Signature Trademark

Tiant was known for smoking Cuban cigars. That is how he got his nickname of El Tiante. Tiant smoked his cigar regularly on the team bus and in the shower.