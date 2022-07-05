Tiger Woods Scores 77 on Day 1 of JP McManus Pro-Am

Tiger Woods was back in action this week as he continued to gear up for the British Open. Woods shot 77 in the opening round of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland on Monday. In a star-studded charity event, the two-day tournament at Adare Manor features some of the world’s best golfers, including Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm. Woods ended off the first day 13 strokes behind the lead, for 44th place.

Continue reading to learn more about Tiger Woods’ progress at the JP McManus Pro-Am.

Tiger Woods JP McManus Pro-Am Team

Two events are happening simultaneously at Adare Manor with the JP McManus Pro-Am Individual and the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The tournament is played in a Shamble format. This means that the pros will compete in a 36-hole stroke play and the amateurs will participate in a 36-hole net team event. The best lowest single net score will be recorded as the team score.

This year, Tiger Woods will be playing with Peter Jones, Stephen Miron, and Philip Jansen.

Tiger Woods Scores 77 at JP McManus Pro-Am

The JP McManus Pro-Am is Woods’ final stop before The British Open. While the Scottish Open begins on Thursday, some of the world’s top golfers have decided to join the field at JP McManus.

Woods is making his first semi-competitive appearance since withdrawing in the third round at the PGA Championship back in May.

He finished +5 over par on the day and only beat five players in the field. To put his performance into some perspective, Woods is only one shot behind Ian Woosnam, who is 64 years old. Woods still had some notable highlights, he birdied the par-4 10th hole and chipped in an eagle at the par-5 12th.

Woods returns with his team again tomorrow, teeing off at 9:45 am ET.

Tiger Woods’ Open Odds

While Woods is preparing for the Open at the JP McManus Pro-Am, he opens with +4000 odds to win next week. Woods is still recovering from his brutal car accident and was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship due to his right leg.

While he continues to build up his strength and stamina, it might be too early to ask Woods to compete for a major championship.

At +4000 odds, Woods only has a 2.44 percent chance of winning The Open.

Check out the chart below for Tiger Woods’ odds to win the Open from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites.