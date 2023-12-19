Tiger Woods Still Believes He Can Win on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods made his return to golf at the end of November at the Hero World Challenge. After a strong appearance, he followed the event up with a solid showing at the PNC Championship alongside his son Charlie Woods.

Woods is still recovering from an ankle surgery that he suffered in April. However, the 15-time major championship winner is still very confident that he can still win on the Tour. In 2024, Woods plans to play in at least one event per month, including all four majors.

Tiger Woods Believes He Can Still Win on PGA Tour

After carding a final round 61 with his son Charlie at the PNC Championship on Sunday, Woods felt very confident about his game.

To the media, Woods was adamant that he could still play but the biggest challenge for the golf legend will be staying healthy enough to play all 72 holes.

“I can still hit the golf ball. It’s just a matter of prepping and get enough reps in and get enough work in and being right physically, and the endurance capability of it. I can still hit the golf ball. I can still chip. I can still putt,” said Woods.

Tiger Woods Prop Bets For 2024

Golf fans were very excited to see Woods back in the game. At the Hero World Challenge, Woods was the biggest liability to win at the top online sportsbooks. Even though he hasn’t won an event since 2019, many still believe in Woods’ talents and his game.

With the 2024 season around the corner, golf fans can already bet on Woods. The top offshore sports betting sites have released futures odds for some exclusive Tiger Woods prop bets, including his lowest round and the number of cuts made.

Check out the Tiger Woods odds and props below.

Tiger Woods’ Lowest Completed Round in 2024 Major Championship

Lowest Completed Round Odds Under 69.5 Strokes -125 Over 69.5 Strokes -105

How Many Majors Will Tiger Woods Start in 2024?

How Many Majors Will Tiger Woods Start in 2024? Odds Over 2.5 -180 Under 2.5 +140

Number of Cuts Made in 2024 Majors

Number of Cuts Made in 2024 Majors? Odds Under 1.5 Cuts made -165 Over 1.5 Cuts made +125