Recent sightings of Tiger Woods on or around the golf course fueled the speculation that he would soon be returning to the PGA links.

Woods made it official, announcing that he will play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, from November 30-December 3.

He’s back.@TigerWoods will tee it up at the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/YtUSdFAWDS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 18, 2023

Tiger was last seen at The 2023 Masters; he withdrew from the event with an ankle issue that required surgery.

He has indicated that his ankle is feeling good, and he is pain-free.

Golf’s GOAT has fallen in the rankings below No. 1300 in the world, but no one cares about that.

Everyone wants to see the 47-year-old play well and feel physically good while doing it.

Golf fans have missed the fist pump and the trademark red shirt in the final round.

The final spot for the Hero World Challenge is filled.

@TigerWoods will make his first competitive start since @TheMasters earlier this year. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 19, 2023

Tiger was most recently seen cheering on his son Charlie’s high school team when it won the Florida state golf championship.

Charlie Woods helped his high school team to win the State Championship yesterday at the Mission Inn Resort with Tiger watching on from the sidelines. Charlie came T24 in the individual which was dominated by seniors. It was Benjamin’s 4th title in a row. 📸 Palm Beach Post pic.twitter.com/pzaqAfCjU5 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) November 16, 2023

The Hero World Challenge is hosted by Woods and consists of a field of 20 which includes Justin Rose and Lucas Glover.

There is now so much anticipation for this event that many are wondering and even offering to caddy for Tiger.

🚨Applications are beginning to roll in for Tiger Woods caddie pic.twitter.com/NvgVa8snVY — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 19, 2023

This event would have been a blip on the golf radar because it was Tiger’s event, but it will now be must-see television and accompanied by high ratings because he is playing in it.

That is the Tiger effect in golf, and we cannot wait for it.