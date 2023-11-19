Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Will Return To Professional Golf At The End Of November At The Hero World Challenge

Wendi Oliveros
Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After LIV Golf Court Documents Leaked

Recent sightings of Tiger Woods on or around the golf course fueled the speculation that he would soon be returning to the PGA links.

Woods made it official, announcing that he will play at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, from November 30-December 3.

Tiger was last seen at The 2023 Masters; he withdrew from the event with an ankle issue that required surgery.

He has indicated that his ankle is feeling good, and he is pain-free.

Golf’s GOAT has fallen in the rankings below No. 1300 in the world, but no one cares about that.

Everyone wants to see the 47-year-old play well and feel physically good while doing it.

Golf fans have missed the fist pump and the trademark red shirt in the final round.

Tiger was most recently seen cheering on his son Charlie’s high school team when it won the Florida state golf championship.

The Hero World Challenge is hosted by Woods and consists of a field of 20 which includes Justin Rose and Lucas Glover.

There is now so much anticipation for this event that many are wondering and even offering to caddy for Tiger.

This event would have been a blip on the golf radar because it was Tiger’s event, but it will now be must-see television and accompanied by high ratings because he is playing in it.

That is the Tiger effect in golf, and we cannot wait for it.

Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
