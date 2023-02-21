NHL News and Rumors

Tim Stutzle named NHL First Star of the Week

Jeremy Freeborn
Tim Stutzle

Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week from February 13-19, 2023 on Monday according to Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun. In four games this past week, he had four goals and six assists for 10 points.

How Stutzle had 10 points

Stutzle began the week with one goal and three assists for four points in a 4-3 Ottawa overtime win over the Calgary Flames on February 13. That was followed by one goal and one assist for two points in a 3-2 Ottawa shootout win overt the New York Islanders on February 14, one third period assist on a goal by Brady Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona on February 17 in a 4-3 Senators loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. This was a special night for the Senators, as before the game, they retired Neil’s number 25 in a pre-game ceremony. Then on February 19, Stutzle has two goals and one assist for three points in a 7-2 Ottawa win over the St. Louis Blues.

More stats this past week and the season

Also this past week, Stutzle was a +5 with six penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, two power-play points, 17 shots on goal, seven hits, one blocked shot, and 11 faceoff wins. In 52 games in 2022-23, Stutzle had 26 goals and 33 assists for 59 points. He was a -4 with 38 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 147 shots on goal. 129 faceoff wins, 36 blocked shots, 81 hits, 38 takeaways and 40 giveaways. Stutzle’s three game-winning goals came in a 5-2 Senators win over the San Jose Sharks on December 3, and in the Senators’s wins this past week over Calgary and St. Louis.

Senators heating up

Despite the fact the Senators are seventh out of eight teams in the Atlantic Division, the Senators have played some great hockey as of late. In their last 10 games, the Senators have a record of seven wins, two regulation losses and one loss in extra time. Ottawa did however lose on Monday by a score of 3-1 to the Boston Bruins.

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Senators
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

