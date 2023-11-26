College Football News and Rumors

Tim Tebow Honored At Florida Game Prior To His Induction Into College Football Hall Of Fame

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tim Tebow

36-year-old Tim Tebow will formally be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 next month.

Tebow’s 2006-2009 Florida career was legendary, and fans had another opportunity to celebrate him at Saturday’s Florida State vs. Florida game when he was presented with his Hall of Fame plaque by former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

In addition to winning two National Championships in 2006 and 2008, Tebow was the MVP of the 2008 National Championship and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Tebow accomplished everything possible in college football.

He was also one of the most beloved Gators to ever put on the uniform.

The only surprise is what took so long for this honor.

Players are eligible ten years after their collegiate careers; fans argue this is overdue.

His most recent accolades were induction into Florida’s Ring of Honor in 2018 and the University of Florida Hall of Fame in 2020.

The College Football Hall of Fame boasts that only 0.02% of players receive the honor.

The 22 members of the Class of 2023 will be formally inducted on December 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Other notable inductees include running backs Reggie Bush (USC), Brian Westbrook (Villanova), and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis).

Congratulations to Tim Tebow!

 

 

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
cj stroud2

Tom Brady Has The Last Word In Bet With Ex Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
College Football News and Rumors
deion sanders 8
WATCH: Deion Sanders Address Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room After Season-Ending Loss To Utah
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
College Football News and Rumors
auburn alabama iron bowl miracle (1)
Iron Bowl: College Football Fans Witness Crazy Ending, Alabama Securing Unlikely Victory Over Auburn
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  15h
College Football News and Rumors
michigan blitzes osu third year in a row (1)
‘The Game:’ College Football Fans Watched No. 3 Michigan Take Down No. 2 Ohio State, Earn 3rd Straight Big Ten East Title In Classic Rivalry Matchup
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  18h
College Football News and Rumors
michigan jj mccarthy facing ohio state (1)
‘The Game:’ 2 Keys For No. 3 Michigan To Upend No. 2 Ohio State For 3rd Straight Season
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 23 2023
College Football News and Rumors
jordan travis injures ankile (1)
College Football Week 12: Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Upsets
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 19 2023
College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Michigan at Maryland
College Football Fans Watch Michigan Overcome Distractions, Survive Maryland Scare, Earn Historic Win No. 1,000, Set Up Big Ten Clash With Ohio State
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top