36-year-old Tim Tebow will formally be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023 next month.

Tebow’s 2006-2009 Florida career was legendary, and fans had another opportunity to celebrate him at Saturday’s Florida State vs. Florida game when he was presented with his Hall of Fame plaque by former Florida coach Steve Spurrier.

Tim Tebow inducted into the CFP HOF by none other than the Head Ball-coach Steve Spurrier🐊 @IsideTheGators n pic.twitter.com/wNxelKuO0l — Rafael De Los Santos (@rafdelossantos) November 26, 2023

Steve Spurrier and Tim Tebow are on the field at the same time and I don’t know if there’s a more beloved duo of Florida Gators. (There isn’t). — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 26, 2023

In addition to winning two National Championships in 2006 and 2008, Tebow was the MVP of the 2008 National Championship and the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

Tebow accomplished everything possible in college football.

He was also one of the most beloved Gators to ever put on the uniform.

The only surprise is what took so long for this honor.

Players are eligible ten years after their collegiate careers; fans argue this is overdue.

Tim Tebow for president — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) November 26, 2023

Tim Tebow career stats at Florida:

(4 seasons)

66.4% completion

9285 yards

88 passing touchdowns

16 interceptions

2947 yards

4.3 yards per carry

57 rushing touchdowns

2007 Heisman winner

1x All-American

2008 SEC OPOTY

Finished 3rd (2008) and 5th (2009) in Heisman voting… pic.twitter.com/suKfyyN3Xz — Florida Gators 🐊🔥 (@gatorsszn) August 23, 2023

“That’s number 50 for Tim Tebow!” The @FloridaGators QB broke Herschel Walker’s record for most rushing touchdowns in SEC history during the 2009 Florida-Georgia Game! @TimTebow #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/R9XWsQHjco — CAMPUS (@campusunlocks) June 22, 2022

His most recent accolades were induction into Florida’s Ring of Honor in 2018 and the University of Florida Hall of Fame in 2020.

The College Football Hall of Fame boasts that only 0.02% of players receive the honor.

The 22 members of the Class of 2023 will be formally inducted on December 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Other notable inductees include running backs Reggie Bush (USC), Brian Westbrook (Villanova), and DeAngelo Williams (Memphis).

Congratulations to Tim Tebow!