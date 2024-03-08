Timo Meier registers fifth career NHL hat trick

New Jersey Devils right winger Timo Meier of Herisau, Switzerland recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 4-1 Devils win over the St. Louis Blues at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

How and When did Meier score his three goals?

Meier had two even strength goals and one power-play marker. He opened the scoring at 13:24 of the first period from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Jack Hughes of Orlando, Florida on the power-play. Meier then put the Devils up 2-0 with a game-winning goal at 16:04 of the first period from Ondrej Palat of Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic and John Marino of North Easton, Massachusetts. Meier’s hat trick was at 16:40 of the second period, which put the Devils up 3-1. Palat and Hischier had the assists.

Meier’s 2023-24 NHL season

Meier scored 17 goals and 16 assists for 33 points in 50 games. He was a -21 with 20 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, three game-winning goals, 143 shots on goal, 40 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 73 hits, 25 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Disconcerning poor defensive play

The weakness of Meier’s play is clearly in his own zone. This is not the first time that Meier has had a plus/minus of -20 or worse. He was at -22 in 2019-20 with the Sharks and is a career -60 player in 522 NHL games.

Four Prior Hat Tricks

Meier’s most memorable hat trick of his career came on January 17, 2022. That is when he scored five times for the San Jose Sharks in a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The five goals in a game was a Sharks franchise record and in the process became the first Swiss player to accomplish the feat. Meier also scored thrice in a 6-1 Sharks win over the Philadelphia Flyers on December 28, 2019, in a 4-1 Sharks win over the Anaheim Ducks on March 26, 2022 and in an 8-5 Sharks loss to the Seattle Kraken on November 23, 2022.