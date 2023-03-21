After a historic NCAA Tournament appearance, Fairleigh Dickinson’s Tobin Anderson will become the next head coach at Iona, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Anderson has agreed to a five-year deal and will inform his team on Tuesday afternoon.

Anderson will replace Rick Pitino, who left Iona to become the next head coach at St. John’s.

Tobin Anderson And FDU Upset Purdue In First Round

Anderson and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights completed a historic upset in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

FDU, the No. 16 seed, defeated No. 1 Purdue 63-58 in one of the greatest upsets in the tournament’s history. It was the second time in tournament history that a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed since the expansion to 64 teams in 1985. UMBC was the first 16-seed to defeat a one-seed when they beat Virginia in 2018.

The cinderella run ended in the Round of 32 when FDU fell to No. 9 Florida Atlantic 78-70.

Anderson and the Knights became media darlings as their tenacity and scrappiness won over many fans watching the tournament.

Tobin Anderson Becomes 15th Head Coach In Iona Men’s Basketball History

Anderson is the definition of a journeyman, as the 51-year-old has been coaching since 1996. Anderson held various coaching positions in Division II and Division III for over 25 years.

After reaching the D-II Tournament for seven-straight seasons at St. Thomas Aquinas, Anderson received his big break when Fairleigh Dickinson hired him as head coach on May 3, 2022.

In one season, Anderson completely changed the entire landscape of the program. Anderson inherited a four-win team from 2021-2022 and turned them into an NCAA Tournament team in 2022-2023.

Anderson will now become the head coach of the Iona Gaels, who are coming off a MAAC Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance this past season under Pitino.

