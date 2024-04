Today’s MLB Games: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Betting Favorites and More for April 8 MLB Games

The Toronto Blue Jays become the final team to host their home opener on Monday evening. The Jays will officially unveil the latest rounds of renovations to SkyDome Rogers Centre when they host the Seattle Mariners. In all, there are 13 Major League Baseball games on the ledger for Monday including five divisional rivalry games across both leagues.

Here’s a look at today’s MLB games including how to watch, betting odds, pitching matchups, and more!

April 8 MLB Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians | 5:10 PM | Progressive Field

📺CHW: NBC Sports Chicago | CLE: Bally Sports Great Lakes

📻CHW: WMVP 1000 AM | WTAM 1100

⚾️CHW: T. Banks | CLE: T. McKenzie

Money Line +205 -250

Miami Marlins at New York Yankees | 6:05 PM | Yankee Stadium

📺MIA: Bally Sports Florida | NYY: YES Network | National: MLB Network

📻MIA: Fox Sports 940 AM | NYY: WFAN 660AM/101.9 FM

⚾️MIA: J. Luzardo | NYY: N. Cortes

Money Line +130 -150

Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates | 6:40 PM | PNC Park

📺DET: Bally Sports Detroit | PIT: Sportsnet Pittsburgh +

📻DET: KDKA-FM 93.7 | PIT: 97.1 The Ticket

⚾️DET: R. Olson | PIT: M. Keller

Money Line +105 -125

Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds | 6:40 PM | Great American Ballpark

📺MIL: Bally Sports Wisconsin | CIN: Bally Sports Ohio

📻MIL: WTMJ 620 AM | CIN: WLW 700

⚾️MIL: A. Ashby | CIN: G. Ashcroft

Money Line -110 -110

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays | 7:07 PM | Rogers Centre

📺SEA: Root Sports Northwest | TOR: Sportsnet

📻SEA: KIRO 710 | TORL sportsnet.ca

⚾️SEA: L. Castillo | TOR: J. Berrios

Money Line EVEN -120

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves | 7:20 | Truist Park

📺NYM: SportsNet New York | ATL: Bally Sports South | National: MLB Network

📻NYM: WCBS 880 AM | ATL: 680AM/93.7 The Fan

⚾️NYM: J. Teheran | ATL: C. Morton

Money Line +175 -210

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota Twins | 7:40 PM | Target Field

📺LAD: Sportsnet LA | MIN: Bally Sports North

📻LAD: Dodgers Radio AM570 | MIN: TIBN

⚾️LAD: J. Paxton | MIN: B. Ober

Money Line -140 +120

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals | 7:40 PM | Busch Stadium

📺PHI: NBC Sports Philadelphia | STL: Bally Sports Midwest

📻PHI: 94.1 WIP | STL: KMOX 1120AM/98.7 FM

⚾️PHI: S. Turnbull | STL: M. Mikolas

Money Line -110 -110

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers | 8:05 PM | Globe Life Field

📺HOU: Space Channel Home Network | TEX: Bally Sports Southwest

📻HOU: KBME 790AM | TEX: 105.3 The Fan

⚾️HOU: F. Valdez | TEX: A. Heaney

Money Line -140 +120

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies | 8:40 PM | Coors Field

📺ARZ: MLB.tv/dbacks.com | COL: MLB.tv/rockies.com

📻ARZ: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station | COL: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM

⚾️ARZ: Z. Gallen | COL: K. Freeland

Money Line -175 +150

Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels | 9:38 PM | Angel Stadium

📺TB: Bally Sports Sun | LAA: Bally Sports West

📻TB: WDAE 620AM/95.3 FM | LAA: KLAA 830

⚾️TB: Z. Eflin | LAA: T. Anderson

Money Line -145 +125

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park

📺CHC: Marquee Sports Network | SD: MLB.tv/padres.com

📻CHC: 670 The Score | SD: KWFN 97.3

⚾️CHC: J. Assad | SD: Y. Darvish

Money Line +120 -140

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants | 9:45 PM | Oracle Park

📺WSH: MASN | NBC Sports Bay Area | National: MLB Network

📻WSH: 106.7 The Fan | SF: 1510 AM

⚾️WSH: T. Williams | SF: B. Snell

Money Line +175 -210