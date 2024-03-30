MLB News and Rumors

Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Saturday, March 30 MLB Games!

MLB: New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Every team in Major League Baseball will be in action on the first Saturday of the 2024 MLB regular season. Two games –the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres— have been designated national TV games and are only available on Fox.

In perhaps the “Game of the Night,” former Dodgers’ pitcher Lance Lynn returns to LA to face the Dodgers and prized free agent signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Saturday will be Yamamoto’s first start in Dodger Stadium and his first appearance since his disastrous MLB debut in Korea. Another matchup worth watching will take place in South Philly. Atlanta’s Max Fried will tangle with Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola in a potential Postseason preview.

Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, probable pitchers, betting odds and more!

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field

*** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day ***
  • 📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York | National- MLB Network
  • 📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880
  • ⚾️ Brewers- DL Hall | Mets- Luis Severino
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -200 +105 0 8 -105
-1.5 +165 -125 U 8 -115

 

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox | 2:10 PM | Guaranteed Rate Field

  • 📺 Tigers- Bally Sports Detroit| White Sox- NBC Sports Chicago
  • 📻 Tigers- 97.1 The Ticket | White Sox- WMVP 1000 AM
  • ⚾️ Tigers- Kenta Maeda | White Sox- Michael Soroka
Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5 +125 -140 0 8 -110
+1.5 -150 +115 U 8 -110

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles | 4:05 PM | Oriole Park at Camden Yards

  • 📺 Angels- Bally Sports West | Orioles- MASN
  • 📻 Angels- KLAA 830 | Orioles- 98 Rock FM
  • ⚾️ Angels- Griffin Canning | Orioles- Grayson Rodriguez
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -140 +145 0 8.5 -105
-1.5 +115 -175 U 8.5 -115

 

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 4:10 PM | Citizens Bank Park

  • 📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia + | National: FS1
  • 📻 Braves- 680 AM | Phillies- 94 WIP
  • ⚾️ Braves- Max Fried | Phillies- Aaron Nola
Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5 +125 +105 0 8 -105
+1.5 -155 -125 U 8 -115

 

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 4:07 PM | Oakland Coliseum

  • 📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California
  • 📻 Guardians- WTAM 1100 | Athletics- A’s Cast
  • ⚾️ Guardians- Tanner Bibee | Athletics- JP Sears
Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5 +115 -145 0 7.5 -115
+1.5 -140 +120 U 7.5 -105

 

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals | 4:10 PM | Kauffman Stadium

  • 📺 Twins- Bally Sports North | Royals- Bally Sports Kansas City
  • 📻 Twins- TIBN | Royals- KCSP 610
  • ⚾️ Twins- Joe Ryan | Royals- Seth Lugo
Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5 +125 -125 0 8.5 -105
+1.5 -155 +105 U 8.5 -115

 

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 4:10 PM | LoanDepot Park

  • 📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida
  • 📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM
  • ⚾️ Pirates- Jared Jones | Marlins- Ryan Weathers
Run Line Money Line Total
-1.5 +155 -105 0 8.5 -110
+1.5 -190 -115 U 8.5 -110

 

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 4:10 PM | Tropicana Field

  • 📺 Blue Jays- SNET-1, TVA Sports 2 | Rays- Bally Sports Sun
  • 📻 Blue Jays- Sportsnet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM
  • ⚾️ Blue Jays- Yusei Kikuchi | Rays- Zack Littell
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -190 +105 0 8.5 -105
-1.5 +155 -130 U 8.5 -115

 

Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds | 4:10 PM | American Family Field

  • 📺 Nationals- MASN 2 | Reds- Bally Sports Ohio
  • 📻 Nationals- 106.7 The Fan | Reds- WLW 700
  • ⚾️ Nationals- Patrick Corbin | Reds- Hunter Greene
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -145 +135 0 9.5 +100
-1.5 +120 -160 U 9.5 -120

 

Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers | 7:05 PM | Globe Life Field

  • 📺 Cubs- Marquee Sports Network | Rangers- Bally Sports Southwest
  • 📻 Cubs- 670 The Score | Rangers- 105.3 The Fan
  • ⚾️ Cubs- Kyle Hendricks | Rangers- Cody Bradford
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -190 +105 0 9 -115
-1.5 +155 -125 U 9 -105

 

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 7:15 PM | Minute Maid Park

  • 📺 National- Fox Sports
  • 📻 Yankees- WFAN 660/101.9 FM | Astros- KBME 790AM
  • ⚾️ Yankees- Marcus Stroman | Astros- Hunter Brown
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -225 -102 0 7.5 -110
-1.5 +195 -108 U 7.5 -110

 

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 7:15 PM | PETCO Park

  • 📺 National- Fox Sports
  • 📻 Giants- KNBR 680 | Padres- KWFN 97.3
  • ⚾️ Giants- Jordan Hicks | Padres- Dylan Cease
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -185 +110 0 9.5 -105
-1.5 +150 -135 U 9.5-115

 

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 8:10 PM | Chase Field

  • 📺 Rockies- MLB.tv/Rockies.com | D-backs- MLB.tv/dbacks.com
  • 📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
  • ⚾️ Rockies- Austin Gomber | D-backs- Tommy Henry
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -115 +155 0 9.5 -105
-1.5 -105 -190 U 9.5 -115

 

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 9:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

  • 📺 Cardinals- Bally Sports Midwest | Dodgers- SportsNet LA
  • 📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120AM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570
  • ⚾️ Cardinals- Lance Lynn | Dodgers- Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Run Line Money Line Total
+1.5 -105 +185 0 9 +100
-1.5 +115 -225 U 9 -120

 

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park

  • 📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Northwest | National- MLB Network
  • 📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 | Mariners- KIRO 710
  • ⚾️ Red Sox- Kutter Crawford | Mariners- Logan Gilbert
Run Line Money Line Total
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Saturday, March 30 MLB Games!
Today's MLB Schedule: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Betting Odds, and More for Saturday, March 30 MLB Games!
Odds from BetMGM and Are Subject to Change
