Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds and More for Friday, March 29’s MLB Games!

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies join the fray on Friday afternoon! Both clubs had Opening Day rained out on Thursday but will get underway today. In addition, there are eight other games on the MLB schedule for Friday, March 29.

Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, how to listen, betting odds, probable pitchers and more!

MLB Games for Friday, March 29

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field

📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York

📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880

⚾️ Brewers- RHP Freddy Peralta | Mets- LHP Jose Quintana

Run Line Money Line Total MIL +1.5 -225 -102 0 7.5 -110 NYM -1.5 +195 -108 U 7.5 -110

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 3:05 PM | Citizens Bank Park

📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia

📻 Braves- 93.7 The Fan | Phillies- SportsRadio 94 WIP

⚾️ Braves- RHP Spencer Strider | Phillies- RHP Zack Wheeler

Run Line Money Line Total ATL -1.5 +135 -123 O 7.5 +108 PHI +1.5 -155 +113 U 7.5 -128

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 6:50 PM | Tropicana Field

📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports | Rays- Bally Sports Sun

📻 Blue Jays- SportsNet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM

⚾️ Blue Jays- RHP Chris Bassitt | Rays- RHP Aaron Civale

Run Line Money Line Total TOR +1.5 -205 +106 0 8 -108 TB -1.5 +175 -116 U 8 -112

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 7:10 PM | LoanDepot Park

📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida

📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM

⚾️ Pirates- LHP Martin Perez | Marlins- LHP A.J, Puk

Run Line Money Line Total PIT +1.5 -195 +116 O 8 -125 MIA -1.5 +170 -126 U 8 +105

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 8:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

📺 Apple TV Exclusive

📻 Yankees- WFAN 660AM/101.9-FM | Astros- KBME 790AM

⚾️ Yankees- LHP Carlos Rondon | Astros- RHP Cristian Javier

Run Line Money Line Total NYY +1.5 -180 +109 O 9 -115 HOU -1.5 +160 -119 U 9 -105

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | Chase Field

📺 MLB.tv

📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- ESPN Phoenix 620 AM

⚾️ Rockies- RHP Cal Quantrill | D-backs- TBD

Run Line Money Line Total COL +1.5 -110 +202 O 9 -108 ARZ -1.5 -110 -225 U 9 -112

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 9:40 PM | Oakland Coliseum

** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day **

📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California

📻 Guardians- WMMS 100.7 FM | Athletics- A’s Cast

⚾️ Guardians- TBD | Athletics- RHP Ross Stripling

Run Line Money Line Total CLE -1.5 +127 -132 O 8 +105 OAK +1.5 -147 +121 U 8 -125

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park

📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Sports Northwest

📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 FM | Mariners- KIRO 710 AM

⚾️ Red Sox- RHP Jake Pivetta | Mariners- RHP George Kirby

Run Line Money Line Total BOS +1.5 -167 +130 O 7.5 +105 SEA -1.5 +147 -141 U 7.5 -125

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park

📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv

📻 Giants- KNBR 680 AM | Padres- KWFN 97.3 FM

⚾️ Giants- LHP Kyle Harrison | Padres- RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 16.88 ERA)

Run Line Money Line Total SF +1.5 -165 +134 0 7.5 -120 SD -1.5 +145 -146 U 7.5 +100

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 10:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

📺 Apple TV Exclusive

📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570

⚾️ Cardinals- LHP Zack Thompson | Dodgers- RHP Bobby Miller

Run Line Money Line Total STL +1.5 -104 +190 0 8.5 -125 LAD -1.5 -116 -210 U 8.5 +105