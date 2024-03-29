MLB News and Rumors

Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds and More for Friday, March 29’s MLB Games!

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies join the fray on Friday afternoon! Both clubs had Opening Day rained out on Thursday but will get underway today. In addition, there are eight other games on the MLB schedule for Friday, March 29.

Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, how to listen, betting odds, probable pitchers and more!

MLB Games for Friday, March 29

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field

  • 📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York
  • 📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880
  • ⚾️ Brewers- RHP Freddy Peralta | Mets- LHP Jose Quintana
Run Line Money Line Total
MIL +1.5 -225 -102 0 7.5 -110
NYM -1.5 +195 -108 U 7.5 -110

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 3:05 PM | Citizens Bank Park

  • 📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • 📻 Braves- 93.7 The Fan | Phillies- SportsRadio 94 WIP
  • ⚾️ Braves- RHP Spencer Strider | Phillies- RHP Zack Wheeler
Run Line Money Line Total
ATL -1.5 +135 -123 O 7.5 +108
PHI +1.5 -155 +113 U 7.5 -128

Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 6:50 PM | Tropicana Field

  • 📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports | Rays- Bally Sports Sun
  • 📻 Blue Jays- SportsNet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM
  • ⚾️ Blue Jays- RHP Chris Bassitt | Rays- RHP Aaron Civale
Run Line Money Line Total
TOR +1.5 -205 +106 0 8 -108
TB -1.5 +175 -116 U 8 -112

Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 7:10 PM | LoanDepot Park

  • 📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida
  • 📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM
  • ⚾️ Pirates- LHP Martin Perez | Marlins- LHP A.J, Puk
Run Line Money Line Total
PIT +1.5 -195 +116 O 8 -125
MIA -1.5 +170 -126 U 8 +105

New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 8:10 PM | Minute Maid Park

  • 📺 Apple TV Exclusive
  • 📻 Yankees- WFAN 660AM/101.9-FM | Astros- KBME 790AM
  • ⚾️ Yankees- LHP Carlos Rondon | Astros- RHP Cristian Javier
Run Line Money Line Total
NYY +1.5 -180 +109 O 9 -115
HOU -1.5 +160 -119 U 9 -105

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | Chase Field

  • 📺 MLB.tv
  • 📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- ESPN Phoenix 620 AM
  • ⚾️ Rockies- RHP Cal Quantrill | D-backs- TBD
Run Line Money Line Total
COL +1.5 -110 +202 O 9 -108
ARZ -1.5 -110 -225 U 9 -112

 

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 9:40 PM | Oakland Coliseum

** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day **

  • 📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California
  • 📻 Guardians- WMMS 100.7 FM | Athletics- A’s Cast
  • ⚾️ Guardians- TBD | Athletics- RHP Ross Stripling
Run Line Money Line Total
CLE -1.5 +127 -132 O 8 +105
OAK +1.5 -147 +121 U 8 -125

Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park

  • 📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Sports Northwest
  • 📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 FM | Mariners- KIRO 710 AM
  • ⚾️ Red Sox- RHP Jake Pivetta | Mariners- RHP George Kirby
Run Line Money Line Total
BOS +1.5 -167 +130 O 7.5 +105
SEA -1.5 +147 -141 U 7.5 -125

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park

  • 📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv
  • 📻 Giants- KNBR 680 AM | Padres- KWFN 97.3 FM
  • ⚾️ Giants- LHP Kyle Harrison | Padres- RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 16.88 ERA)
Run Line Money Line Total
SF +1.5 -165 +134 0 7.5 -120
SD -1.5 +145 -146 U 7.5 +100

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 10:10 PM | Dodger Stadium

  • 📺 Apple TV Exclusive
  • 📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570
  • ⚾️ Cardinals- LHP Zack Thompson | Dodgers- RHP Bobby Miller
Run Line Money Line Total
STL +1.5 -104 +190 0 8.5 -125
LAD -1.5 -116 -210 U 8.5 +105
Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22894296_168396541_lowres-2

Diamondbacks set franchise record for most runs scored in an inning

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2min
MLB News and Rumors
tarik skubal dominant on opening day (1)
MLB Opening Day 2024: Fans Respond To Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox Engaging In Pitching Duel At Guaranteed Rate Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20357659 (1)
MLB Opening Day Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game Two-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
Yankees acquire infielder Jon Berti in three-way deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 28 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22506369 (1)
Dodgers’ Catcher Will Smith Signs Massive Ten-Year Extension
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
Orioles sign utility man Tony Kemp
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 27 2024
MLB News and Rumors
TSD Baseball Power Rankings
MLB Power Rankings Heading into Opening Day 2024
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Mar 27 2024
More News
Arrow to top