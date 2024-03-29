Today’s MLB Schedule: How to Watch, How to Listen, Betting Odds and More for Friday, March 29’s MLB Games!

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies join the fray on Friday afternoon! Both clubs had Opening Day rained out on Thursday but will get underway today. In addition, there are eight other games on the MLB schedule for Friday, March 29.
Here’s today’s MLB schedule including how to watch, how to listen, betting odds, probable pitchers and more!
MLB Games for Friday, March 29
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets | 1:40 PM | Citi Field
- 📺 Brewers- Bally Sports Wisconsin | Mets- SportsNet New York
- 📻 Brewers- WTMJ 620 | Mets- WCBS 880
- ⚾️ Brewers- RHP Freddy Peralta | Mets- LHP Jose Quintana
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|MIL
|+1.5 -225
|-102
|0 7.5 -110
|NYM
|-1.5 +195
|-108
|U 7.5 -110
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies | 3:05 PM | Citizens Bank Park
- 📺 Braves- Bally Sports South | Phillies- NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 📻 Braves- 93.7 The Fan | Phillies- SportsRadio 94 WIP
- ⚾️ Braves- RHP Spencer Strider | Phillies- RHP Zack Wheeler
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|ATL
|-1.5 +135
|-123
|O 7.5 +108
|PHI
|+1.5 -155
|+113
|U 7.5 -128
Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays | 6:50 PM | Tropicana Field
- 📺 Blue Jays- SportsNet, TVA Sports | Rays- Bally Sports Sun
- 📻 Blue Jays- SportsNet.ca | Rays- WDAE 620AM
- ⚾️ Blue Jays- RHP Chris Bassitt | Rays- RHP Aaron Civale
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|TOR
|+1.5 -205
|+106
|0 8 -108
|TB
|-1.5 +175
|-116
|U 8 -112
Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins | 7:10 PM | LoanDepot Park
- 📺 Pirates- SportsNet Pittsburgh | Marlins- Bally Sports Florida
- 📻 Pirates- KDKA-FM 93.7 | Marlins- Fox Sports 940AM
- ⚾️ Pirates- LHP Martin Perez | Marlins- LHP A.J, Puk
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|PIT
|+1.5 -195
|+116
|O 8 -125
|MIA
|-1.5 +170
|-126
|U 8 +105
New York Yankees at Houston Astros | 8:10 PM | Minute Maid Park
- 📺 Apple TV Exclusive
- 📻 Yankees- WFAN 660AM/101.9-FM | Astros- KBME 790AM
- ⚾️ Yankees- LHP Carlos Rondon | Astros- RHP Cristian Javier
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|NYY
|+1.5 -180
|+109
|O 9 -115
|HOU
|-1.5 +160
|-119
|U 9 -105
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks | 9:40 PM | Chase Field
- 📺 MLB.tv
- 📻 Rockies- KOA 850AM | D-backs- ESPN Phoenix 620 AM
- ⚾️ Rockies- RHP Cal Quantrill | D-backs- TBD
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|COL
|+1.5 -110
|+202
|O 9 -108
|ARZ
|-1.5 -110
|-225
|U 9 -112
Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics | 9:40 PM | Oakland Coliseum
** MLB.tv Free Game of the Day **
- 📺 Guardians- Bally Sports Great Lakes | Athletics- NBC Sports California
- 📻 Guardians- WMMS 100.7 FM | Athletics- A’s Cast
- ⚾️ Guardians- TBD | Athletics- RHP Ross Stripling
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|CLE
|-1.5 +127
|-132
|O 8 +105
|OAK
|+1.5 -147
|+121
|U 8 -125
Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners | 9:40 PM | T-Mobile Park
- 📺 Red Sox- NESN | Mariners- ROOT Sports Northwest
- 📻 Red Sox- WEEI 93.7 FM | Mariners- KIRO 710 AM
- ⚾️ Red Sox- RHP Jake Pivetta | Mariners- RHP George Kirby
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|BOS
|+1.5 -167
|+130
|O 7.5 +105
|SEA
|-1.5 +147
|-141
|U 7.5 -125
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres | 9:40 PM | PETCO Park
- 📺 Giants- NBC Sports Bay Area | Padres- MLB.tv
- 📻 Giants- KNBR 680 AM | Padres- KWFN 97.3 FM
- ⚾️ Giants- LHP Kyle Harrison | Padres- RHP Joe Musgrove (0-0, 16.88 ERA)
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|SF
|+1.5 -165
|+134
|0 7.5 -120
|SD
|-1.5 +145
|-146
|U 7.5 +100
St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers | 10:10 PM | Dodger Stadium
- 📺 Apple TV Exclusive
- 📻 Cardinals- KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM | Dodgers- Dodgers Radio AM570
- ⚾️ Cardinals- LHP Zack Thompson | Dodgers- RHP Bobby Miller
|Run Line
|Money Line
|Total
|STL
|+1.5 -104
|+190
|0 8.5 -125
|LAD
|-1.5 -116
|-210
|U 8.5 +105