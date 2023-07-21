Tom Brady Joins Rafael Nadal as Latest E1 Series Team Owner

In his first year as a retired NFL quarterback, Tom Brady has caused a stir in Hollywood. After finalizing his divorce, Brady was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian earlier this month. Now the legendary quarterback looks to join another competitive sport: Electric Boat Racing.

Brady has officially announced that he purchased a team in the E1 World Championship, joining tennis legend Rafael Nadal and Red Bull’s Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez, who have also invested in the Electric Boat Racing League.

Tom Brady Buys Electric Boat Racing Team

Quickly after retiring, Brady is diversifying his interests. He will join the UIM E1 World Championship league in 2024, where he will own a boat that will race against 10 other teams.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is the fifth team to enter the competition. The league is set to start next year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with 10 teams and 20 mixed-gender pilots racing. The league features all-electric boats that will compete in tight courses with speeds up to 100 mph.

While it may seem strange, many athletes have invested in their own teams, including Rafael Nadal, Sergio Perez, and former soccer player Didier Drogba.

For Brady, it seems like he loves the league and what it stands for. In a promotional video announcing his team’s entry, Brady states, “UIM E1 World Championship combines several things I love: Speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders. My message to our competition: be prepared for second place because we are aiming for the top!”

According to Brady, he fell in love with the boat culture after moving to Tampa in the 2019 season. There’s a chance for fans to catch Brady behind the controller at some point this season too.

In its first season, the league will make stops in Venice, Monaco, and Rotterdam, with more stops planned in the future. While there are plans to race in the U.S., it won’t happen until 2025.

Brady Is Keeping Busy After Retirement

Along with investing in the E1 series, Brady has had his hands in a few different endeavors. Recently, he also became part-owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and Major League Pickleball. Brady has also launched his own clothing brand, “BRADY,” which he regularly promotes on his social media accounts.

