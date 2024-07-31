Tom Pidcock wins Olympic gold in men’s mountain biking

Tom Pidcock of Leeds, England won the gold medal in men’s mountain biking at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Monday. For Pidcock he defended his Olympic gold medal in men’s mountain biking from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Pidcock became only the second men’s mountain biker to win two consecutive gold medals at an Olympic Games.

Who was the first?

Pidcock followed Julien Absalon of France. Absalon won gold at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, and then at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Pidcock’s success in Paris

Pidcock had a winning time of one hour, 26 minutes and 22 seconds. Victor Koretzky of France won the silver medal with a time of one hour, 26 minutes and 31 seconds. Alan Hatherly of South Africa won the bronze medal with a time of one hour, 26 minutes and 33 seconds. Pidcock reached a medal by 34 seconds over Luca Braidot of Italy, who finished in fourth place with a time of one minute, 26 minutes, and 56 seconds.

Pidcock’s success in Tokyo

Pidcock had a winning time of one hour, 25 minutes and 14 seconds. Mathias Fluckiger of Switzerland won the silver medal with a time of one hour, 25 minutes and 34 seconds. David Valero of Spain won the bronze medal with a time of one hour, 25 minutes and 48 seconds. Pidcock reached the podium by 42 seconds over Nino Schurter of Switzerland, who finished in fourth place with a time of one hour, 25 minutes, and 56 seconds.

World Champion

Pidcock also won the gold medal for Great Britain in the men’s cross country at the 2023 World Mountain Biking Championships in Glasgow. Pidcock had a time of 1:22.09, to beat silver medalist Sam Gaze of New Zealand and bronze medalist Nino Schurter of Switzerland.

Second gold medal for Great Britain

The gold medal in men’s mountain biking was Great Britain’s second gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Their first also came on Monday in team eventing.