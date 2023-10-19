Tennis News and Rumors

Tommy Paul And Ben Shelton Will Meet In Japan Open Quarterfinals

Wendi Oliveros
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton

Occasional doubles partners, friends, and American tennis stars Tommy Paul, ranked 12th in the world, and Ben Shelton, ranked 19th, will meet for the third time this year at the Japan Open quarterfinals.

The previous two meetings happened at the Australian Open and US Open, and each player won one of them.

Paul, 26, won the Australian Open quarterfinal in four sets.

Shelton, 21, won the US Open Round of 16 match in four sets.

Both players know the other’s game very well so this will be a match won by the player who executes the best.

For Shelton, that equates to unloading the big serve accurately and frequently, and for Paul, it is to stay in the points and force Shelton to hit multiple winners to earn the point.

Rise Of The American Men

These all-American men’s matches late in tournaments are becoming the norm for USA Tennis.

With Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Paul, and Shelton in the top twenty, it is an exciting time for the American men.

The four recently helped Team World secure the victory in the Laver Cup last month.

The quarterfinal match between Paul and Shelton is slated to happen on Thursday, October 19 at a time yet to be determined.

It will air on Tennis Channel.

