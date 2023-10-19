Occasional doubles partners, friends, and American tennis stars Tommy Paul, ranked 12th in the world, and Ben Shelton, ranked 19th, will meet for the third time this year at the Japan Open quarterfinals.

The previous two meetings happened at the Australian Open and US Open, and each player won one of them.

Paul, 26, won the Australian Open quarterfinal in four sets.

Shelton, 21, won the US Open Round of 16 match in four sets.

Paul beats Shelton 7-6(6) 6-3 5-7 6-4 at the Australian Open One thing I’m sure of – everyone will miss Ben’s big smile for the rest of the AO, but he’ll be back Tommy is the 1st 🇺🇸 man into a SF at AO since Roddick in 2009 Last American Standing

Welcome to your moment, Tommy pic.twitter.com/8wgUjLJkpb — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 25, 2023

Ben Shelton upsets Tommy Paul to advance to the US Open quarterfinals. At 20 years old, he becomes the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2002. pic.twitter.com/YZFYcCfDrL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 3, 2023

Both players know the other’s game very well so this will be a match won by the player who executes the best.

For Shelton, that equates to unloading the big serve accurately and frequently, and for Paul, it is to stay in the points and force Shelton to hit multiple winners to earn the point.

The class is: “Breaking to win a set” Teacher: Tommy Paulpic.twitter.com/jKxaGreUoP — Mario Boccardi (@marioboc17) October 18, 2023

OH GOSH this SUPERSONIC serve by Ben Shelton 🫣 (🎥 @tennistv) pic.twitter.com/03ge0VL3mJ — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) October 17, 2023

Rise Of The American Men

These all-American men’s matches late in tournaments are becoming the norm for USA Tennis.

With Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Paul, and Shelton in the top twenty, it is an exciting time for the American men.

The four recently helped Team World secure the victory in the Laver Cup last month.

Your 2023 Laver Cup Champions: TEAM WORLD 🏆 🌎

TEAM WORLD BEATS TEAM EUROPE@LaverCup | #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/EvTGPLHLma — Muneeb Iqbal (@muneebiqbal_94) September 24, 2023

The quarterfinal match between Paul and Shelton is slated to happen on Thursday, October 19 at a time yet to be determined.

It will air on Tennis Channel.

