Top nine fourth round matches at 2024 US Open

The 2024 United States Open will have nine intriguing matches over the next 48 hours. Here is what to expect.

Men

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (14) Tommy Paul–USA

Sinner, the 2024 Australian Open champion, faces Paul, the 2023 Australian Open semifinalist. Sinner has won two of three meetings. Sinner won 6-7, 7-6 6-3 in the first round of Madrid in 2022. Paul won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of Eastbourne in 2022. Sinner won 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of Toronto in 2023.

(4) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. Brandon Nakashima–USA

Zverev, the 2020 United States Open finalist and 2024 French Open finalist, faces Nakashima, who reached the third round in Montreal and Cincinnati. Zverev has won two prior matches. He won 7-5, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the 2020 US Open and 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the third round of the 2022 French Open.

(6) Andrey Rublev–RUS vs. (9) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL

Rublev, the 10-time grand slam quarterfinalist, faces Dimitrov, the three-time grand slam semifinalist (2014 Wimbledon, 2017 Australian Open, and 2019 US Open). Rublev has won four of seven meetings, including a 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 win at the 2017 US Open.

(8) Casper Ruud–NOR vs. (10) Taylor Fritz–USA

Ruud, the three time grand slam finalist (2022 and 2023 French Open and 2022 United States Open) will face Fritz, the four-time grand slam quarterfinalist. Ruud has won both prior matches–6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the 2022 ATP Finals, and 7-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

(10) Alex de Minaur–AUS vs. Jordan Thompson–AUS

De Minaur has won four of five meetings all-time. De Minaur won 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of Brisbane in 2019, 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of Sydney in 2019, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the round of 16 in Stuttgart in 2021, and 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of Miami in 2022. Thompson’s only win came in the quarterfinals of s-‘Hertogenbosch in 2019, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

(20) Frances Tiafoe–USA vs. (28) Alexei Popyrin–AUS

Tiafoe, the 2022 United States Open semifinalist faces Popyrin, the 2024 National Bank Open champion. This is their first head to head meeting,

Women

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (33) Elise Mertens–BEL

Sabalenka, the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open champion, faces Mertens, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist. Sabalenka has won seven of nine meetings.

(7) Qinwen Zheng–CHN vs. (24) Donna Vekic–CRO

In a rematch of the Olympic gold medal match in Paris, Zheng reached the final of the 2024 Australian Open, and Vekic reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2024. Zheng has won two of three matches. Zheng won 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in the round robin of the 2023 WTA Elite Trophy in China, and 6-2, 6-3 in the Olympic final. Vekic won 7-6, 6-2 in the first round of Courmayeur in 2021.

(22) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA vs. Caroline Wozniacki–DEN

Haddad Maia made the semifinals of the French Open in 2023. Wozniacki won the Australian Open in 2018. This is their first ever meeting.