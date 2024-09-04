Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to an American man being in a grand slam final for the first time since 2009

Jeremy Freeborn
Taylor Fritz

This is an exciting time in American men’s tennis. Why? Well for the first time since 2009, there will be an American in a grand slam men’s tennis final. On Friday, Taylor Fritz is set to play Frances Tiafoe in one of two semifinals. Here is the reaction on X.

These statistics are staggering. There are 18 countries on this list and eight American women. However, the statistic that is most noteworthy is the fact that Serena Williams competed in 19 grand slam finals since 2009 when Andy Roddick lost a five set thriller to Roger Federer of Switzerland. Of the 19 grand slam finals, Williams won the 2010 Australian Open and Wimbledon, 2012 Wimbledon and United States Open, the 2013 French Open and United States Open, the 2014 United States Open, 2015 Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, 2016 Wimbledon, and 2017 Australian Open.

This is Fritz’s first ever grand slam semifinal. In the last eight years, Fritz’s wins came in the first round of Winston-Salem (6-1, 6-4) in 2016, in the first round of the Paris Masters in 2019 (7-6, 3-6, 6-4), in the second round of the Australian Open in 2022 (6-4, 6-3, 7-6), in the second round of Montreal in 2022 (5-7, 6-1, 6-4), in the final of Japan in 2022 (7-6, 7-6), and in the quarterfinals of Acapulco in 2023 (6-3, 6-4).

Fritz and Tiafoe have a strong connection, and are friends. It will be interesting to see when this match will take place, either in the afternoon or the evening. Normally the players who played on Tuesday get the afternoon draw, and players who played on Wednesday get the evening draw. However you rarely see two American men face each other in the semifinal. So, it is not surprising if Fritz and Tiafoe could be moved to primetime.

Speaking of Serena Williams, the greatest American tennis player of all-time is seen embracing Fritz and Tiafoe. One should wonder if Williams is committed to retirement, or could see a return to tennis.

Tennis News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
