This is an exciting time in American men’s tennis. Why? Well for the first time since 2009, there will be an American in a grand slam men’s tennis final. On Friday, Taylor Fritz is set to play Frances Tiafoe in one of two semifinals. Here is the reaction on X.

List of American women who have made a Slam singles final since the last time an American man made one: Jennifer Brady

Danielle Collins

Coco Gauff x2

Sofia Kenin x2

Madison Keys

Sloane Stephens x2

Serena Williams x19

Venus Williams x2 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 10, 2024

These statistics are staggering. There are 18 countries on this list and eight American women. However, the statistic that is most noteworthy is the fact that Serena Williams competed in 19 grand slam finals since 2009 when Andy Roddick lost a five set thriller to Roger Federer of Switzerland. Of the 19 grand slam finals, Williams won the 2010 Australian Open and Wimbledon, 2012 Wimbledon and United States Open, the 2013 French Open and United States Open, the 2014 United States Open, 2015 Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, 2016 Wimbledon, and 2017 Australian Open.

#USOpen semifinal: [12] Taylor Fritz vs. [20] Frances Tiafoe For the FIRST TIME since #Wimbledon 2009, an American will play a Men's Singles Grand Slam final. Fritz leads the h2h 6-1, won the last 6 meetings and his only loss was in 2016. pic.twitter.com/OhSPvbUKjy — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 4, 2024

This is Fritz’s first ever grand slam semifinal. In the last eight years, Fritz’s wins came in the first round of Winston-Salem (6-1, 6-4) in 2016, in the first round of the Paris Masters in 2019 (7-6, 3-6, 6-4), in the second round of the Australian Open in 2022 (6-4, 6-3, 7-6), in the second round of Montreal in 2022 (5-7, 6-1, 6-4), in the final of Japan in 2022 (7-6, 7-6), and in the quarterfinals of Acapulco in 2023 (6-3, 6-4).

Tiafoe on All-🇺🇸 @usopen semi vs Fritz "We've always pushed each other. It's great that we get to compete in such a big match. I'm happy for him, I know he's happy for me. Let the best man win come Friday. It's going to be epic, so get your popcorn, do you what you gotta do"🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/708sPMNa7n — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) September 4, 2024

Fritz and Tiafoe have a strong connection, and are friends. It will be interesting to see when this match will take place, either in the afternoon or the evening. Normally the players who played on Tuesday get the afternoon draw, and players who played on Wednesday get the evening draw. However you rarely see two American men face each other in the semifinal. So, it is not surprising if Fritz and Tiafoe could be moved to primetime.

Nice moment with Serena, Tiafoe and Fritz. pic.twitter.com/DwGAbCWjK9 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 2, 2024

Speaking of Serena Williams, the greatest American tennis player of all-time is seen embracing Fritz and Tiafoe. One should wonder if Williams is committed to retirement, or could see a return to tennis.