Top six quarterfinal matches at 2024 US Open

The quarterfinal matches of the 2024 United States Open begin Tuesday. Here are six quarterfinal matches worth watching.

Men

(1) Jannik Sinner–ITA vs. (5) Daniel Medvedev–RUS

Both of these players have won one major title. Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open and Medvedev won the 2021 United States Open. Medvedev has won seven of 12 meetings. This will be their fourth meeting this year. Sinner won in the final of the Australian Open, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3, and the semifinals of Miami, 6-1, 6-2. Medvedev won the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

(4) Alexander Zverev–GER vs. (12) Taylor Fritz–USA

Zverev reached the final of the United States Open in 2020, and the French Open in 2024. Fritz is a five-time grand slam quarterfinalist. Zverev has won five of nine matches. In 2024, they have beaten each other once. Zverev won the quarterfinals in Rome, 6-4, 6-3. Fritz won fourth round of Wimbledon, 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-3.

(9) Grigor Dimitrov–BUL vs. (20) Frances Tiafoe–USA

Dimitrov reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2014, the Australian Open in 2017, and the United States Open in 2019. Tiafoe reached the semifinals of the United States Open in 2022. Dimitrov has won three of four meetings. Dimitrov has won 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in the third round of the 2018 Rogers Cup in Montreal, 6-1, 6-4 in the round robin of the 2018 Laver Cup, and 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round of Wimbledon in 2023. Tiafoe’s lone win came in the fourth round of the 2019 Australian Open, 7-5, 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

(10) Alex de Minaur–AUS vs. (25) Jack Draper–GB

De Minaur, a four time grand slam quarterfinalist, is facing Draper, who won his first ATP title in Stuttgart in June. De Minaur has won all three prior matches–5-7, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of Wimbledon in 2022, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, in the first round of the 2023 Japan Open, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6, and the semifinals of Acapulco in 2024, as Draper retired during the match.

Women

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–BLR vs. (7) Qinwen Zheng–CHN

Sabalenka won the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024. Zheng reached the final of the Australian Open in 2024. Sabalenka has won both prior meetings–6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the 2023 United States Open, and 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the 2024 Australian Open.

(22) Beatriz Haddad Maia–BRA vs. Karolina Muchova–CZE

Haddad Maia reached the semifinals of the 2023 French Open and Muchova reached the finals of the 2023 French Open. Muchova has won two prior matches–6-4, 6-4 in the first round of Ostrava in 2022, and 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati.