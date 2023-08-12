American tennis player Tommy Paul played some of the best tennis of his career at the National Bank Open on Friday night.

DOWN GOES THE WORLD NUMBER ONE! 🇺🇸 Tommy Paul takes out Carlos Alcaraz in Canada for the second straight year to reach the Semifinals. #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/E67LEueRzD — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 12, 2023



He upset the World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Canada for the second straight year.

TP TAKES DOWN WORLD NO. 1 ALCARAZ!@TommyPaul1 advances to his 1st Masters 1000 Semifinal with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over the Spaniard. #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/CRRfyjXpzr — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 12, 2023

Paul executed a perfect game plan of keeping Alcaraz off-balance by finding angles on the tennis court that were nearly beyond belief.

Alcaraz shouted out early in the match in frustration that he could not play tennis tonight.

It started out slow for Alcaraz yet again; he was broken in the first service game, and Paul took a quick lead and kept the pressure on the entire match.

Alcaraz fought back and took the second set when Paul’s quality dipped a little, but it was Paul that secured the break in the third set that would end up being the decisive one.

This was expected to be a competitive match.

Paul took out Alcaraz in Montreal last year in a three-set thriller.

Tommy Paul comes back from 1-4 in the 2nd set, saves a match point and gets one of the biggest wins of his career — 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 in 3h20 over #4 Carlos Alcaraz — to reach the last 16 in Montreal. Paul now has a positive record against top 10 players in 2022: 3-2. pic.twitter.com/Rv6iNGTQSs — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 10, 2022



Alcaraz prevailed over Paul in Miami in March.

Paul now leads Alcaraz 2-1 in head-to-head action.

He is among just a handful of players who lead Alcaraz head-to-head.

STAT: Players with a positive head-to-head Vs Carlos Alcaraz (Minimum 2 matches): 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal 2-1

🇸🇪 Mikael Ymer 2-0

🇩🇪 Alexander Zverev 3-2

🇨🇦 Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-1 🇺🇸 TOMMY PAUL 2-1 pic.twitter.com/800PFG1RFC — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 12, 2023

