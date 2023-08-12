Tennis News and Rumors

Tommy Paul Upsets Carlos Alcaraz In Toronto For Second Straight Year

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Tommy Paul

American tennis player Tommy Paul played some of the best tennis of his career at the National Bank Open on Friday night.


He upset the World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in Canada for the second straight year.

Paul executed a perfect game plan of keeping Alcaraz off-balance by finding angles on the tennis court that were nearly beyond belief.

Alcaraz shouted out early in the match in frustration that he could not play tennis tonight.

It started out slow for Alcaraz yet again; he was broken in the first service game, and Paul took a quick lead and kept the pressure on the entire match.

Alcaraz fought back and took the second set when Paul’s quality dipped a little, but it was Paul that secured the break in the third set that would end up being the decisive one.

This was expected to be a competitive match.

Paul took out Alcaraz in Montreal last year in a three-set thriller.


Alcaraz prevailed over Paul in Miami in March.

 

Paul now leads Alcaraz 2-1 in head-to-head action.

He is among just a handful of players who lead Alcaraz head-to-head.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Arrow to top