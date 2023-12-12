Golf News and Rumors

Tony Finau Shuts Down LIV Golf Rumors With PGA Tour Announcement

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tony Finau Shuts Down LIV Golf Rumors With PGA Tour Announcement

Tony Finau took to social media to dispel all rumors of leaving the PGA Tour on Monday. The six-time winner on the PGA Tour shared on his Instagram that he will be returning for his 10th season in 2024.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of speculation that Finau was going to defer to LIV Golf after his friend Jon Rahm made a blockbuster move. With rumors circling that LIV Golf is beginning to sway PGA Tour players to play on Rahm’s team, Finau made sure his fans knew, he wasn’t one of them.

On Instagram, Finau wrote, “I’m excited for 2024 and looking forward to playing my 10th season on the PGA Tour!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tony Finau (@tonyfinaugolf)

Tony Finau Stays on the PGA Tour

Finau’s announcement is a small victory for the PGA Tour. Currently, Finau is 21st on the Official World Golf Rankings and is fresh off his wins at the Houston Open and Mexico Open.

The 34-year-old is a highly-regarded player on the Tour. He finished the season with 13 top-25 finishes in 24 starts. Throughout his career, he’s earned more than $37.4 million and will look to add to that sum this year.

He also posted on his Instagram, “Stoked to be defending in both Mexico and Houston! Thank you to my partners for your continued support. Thank you to the fans for all the love for our whole Finau fam.”

Tony Finau Happy For Jon Rahm’s Move to LIV Golf

Many fans believe Finau would leave the Tour as well especially since his friendship with Rahm is highly documented. The two both live in Scottsdale, Arizona and are members of the Silverleaf Club, where they play practice rounds together.

Despite Rahm leaving the PGA Tour, Finau is surprisingly supportive of his friend.

“Yeah, I think he made the best decision that he felt was right for his family and himself, I’m happy for him,” Finau said at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Which Golfers Benefit Most From Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Suspension?

Which Golfers Benefit Most From Jon Rahm’s PGA Tour Suspension?

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1 min
Golf News and Rumors
PNC Championship 2023 Format, Field, & Teams
PNC Championship 2023 Format, Field, & Teams
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Golf News and Rumors
PNC Championship 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
PNC Championship 2023 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13min
Golf News and Rumors
Grant Thornton Invitational Format: Scramble, Foursomes, & Modified Fourball Explained
Grant Thornton Invitational Format: Scramble, Foursomes, & Modified Fourball Explained
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: How Much Is A Tiburon Golf Course Membership?
Grant Thornton Invitational 2023: How Much Is A Tiburon Golf Course Membership?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods OWGR Ranking Jumps 400 Spots After Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods OWGR Ranking Hits Highest Mark Since 2022 PGA Championship
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 5 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Jon Rahm To Leave PGA Tour, Sign $600M Deal Join LIV Golf In 2024
Jon Rahm To Leave PGA Tour, Sign $600M Deal Join LIV Golf In 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top