Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville, California will be out long term with Tommy John Surgery according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Monday. He is not expected to pitch again for the Dodgers until 2025.

2023 MLB Statistics

Gonsolin pitched in 20 games for the Dodgers this season and had a record of eight wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.98. In 103 innings, he gave up 86 hits, 57 earned runs, 19 home runs, 40 walks, and two wild pitches, to go along with 82 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

2022 MLB All-Star

A year ago Gonsolin was one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. He had a record of 16 wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.14. In 130 1/3 innings, he gave up 79 hits, 31 earned runs, 11 home runs, 35 walks, and five wild pitches, to go along with 119 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.88. Gonsolin was also known throughout Major League Baseball for his excellent winning percentage of .941.

Who are part of the Dodgers current starting rotation?

The Dodgers currently have a starting rotation of southpaws Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas, Julio Urias of Culiacan, Mexico, and Bobby Miller of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and right handers Lance Lynn of Marion, Indiana, and Ryan Pepiot of Indianapolis, Indiana. Miller and Pepiot are both rookies. Lynn came to the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox.

Dominant team in the National League West

The Dodgers are the class of the division. They currently have a record of 82 wins and 49 losses for a winning percentage of .626. The nearest competitor are the San Francisco Giants who are at 69 wins and 63 losses, and 13.5 games back. Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers have been the best team in the Major Leagues. They are at 31 wins and 11 losses, and have an exceptional runs for and against differential of +87.