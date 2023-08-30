MLB News and Rumors

Tony Gonsolin to have Tommy John surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin of Vacaville, California will be out long term with Tommy John Surgery according to Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com on Monday. He is not expected to pitch again for the Dodgers until 2025.

2023 MLB Statistics

Gonsolin pitched in 20 games for the Dodgers this season and had a record of eight wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.98. In 103 innings, he gave up 86 hits, 57 earned runs, 19 home runs, 40 walks, and two wild pitches, to go along with 82 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

2022 MLB All-Star

A year ago Gonsolin was one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. He had a record of 16 wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.14. In 130 1/3 innings, he gave up 79 hits, 31 earned runs, 11 home runs, 35 walks, and five wild pitches, to go along with 119 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.88. Gonsolin was also known throughout Major League Baseball for his excellent winning percentage of .941.

Who are part of the Dodgers current starting rotation?

The Dodgers currently have a starting rotation of southpaws Clayton Kershaw of Dallas, Texas, Julio Urias of Culiacan, Mexico, and Bobby Miller of Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and right handers Lance Lynn of Marion, Indiana, and Ryan Pepiot of Indianapolis, Indiana. Miller and Pepiot are both rookies. Lynn came to the Dodgers at the trade deadline from the Chicago White Sox.

Dominant team in the National League West

The Dodgers are the class of the division. They currently have a record of 82 wins and 49 losses for a winning percentage of .626. The nearest competitor are the San Francisco Giants who are at 69 wins and 63 losses, and 13.5 games back. Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers have been the best team in the Major Leagues. They are at 31 wins and 11 losses, and have an exceptional runs for and against differential of +87.

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Luis Arraez

Battle of Florida has surprising significance to both teams in August

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros heating up offensively
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
Safety Concerns Abound After Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. Charged On Field During Braves-Rockies Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 29 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Felix Bautista
Nervous Fans Await Update On Baltimore Orioles Closer Felix Bautista’s Status
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets
Two Key MLB series that start August 25
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Alexis Diaz
Two intriguing MLB series that start August 24
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Rick Hahn
White Sox fire general manager Rick Hahn and VP Kenny Williams
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 23 2023
More News
Arrow to top