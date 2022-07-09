Top 10 trades made at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

The 2022 National Hockey League Draft took place Thursday and Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Juraj Slafkovsky of Kosice, Slovakia was the first overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens. Over the last two days, there were some significant trades. Let’s take a look at the 10 most notable deals.

10) Alexander Romanov to the Islanders

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Alexander Romanov and the fourth round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the New York Islanders for a first round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Romanov had three goals and 10 assists for 13 points last year in Montreal.

9) Zack Kassian to the Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers traded right winger Zack Kassian, a first round pick in 2022, a third round pick in 2023, and a second round pick in 2025 to the Arizona Coyotes for a first round pick in 2022. In 58 games, Kassian had six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in Edmonton.

8) Petr Mrazek to the Blackhawks

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Petr Mrazek and a first round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft to the Chicago Blackhawks for a second round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. In 20 games, Mrazek had a record of 12 wins, six losses, a goals against average of 3.34, and a save percentage of .888 in Toronto.

7) Luke Kunin to the Sharks

The Nashville Predators traded center Luke Kunin to the San Jose Sharks for left winger John Leonard and a third round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Kunin had 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points for the Predators last season.

6) Alexandar Georgiev to the Avalanche

The New York Rangers traded goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche for a third round draft pick and a fifth round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and a third round draft pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. In 33 games, Georgiev had a record of 15-10-2 with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.92 and a save percentage of .898 with the Rangers.

5) Vitek Vanecek to the Devils

The Washington Capitals traded goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils for a second round draft pick and a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Vanecek had a record of 20-12-6, four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.67, and a save percentage of .908 for the Capitals this season.

4) Kirby Dach to the Canadiens

The Chicago Blackhawks traded center Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a first round draft pick and a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 70 games, Dach had nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points for Chicago this past season.

3) Ville Husso to the Red Wings

The St. Louis Blues traded goaltender Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings for a third round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 40 games, Husso had a record of 25-7-6 with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.56 and a save percentage of .919 with the Blues.

2) Anthony DeAngelo to the Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes traded defenseman Anthony DeAngelo with a seventh round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft to the Philadelphia Flyers for a fourth round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, a third round conditional pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and a second round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Last season in Carolina, DeAngelo had 10 goals and 41 assists for 51 points.

1) Alex DeBrincat to the Senators

The Chicago Blackhawks traded right winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for a first round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, a second round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and a third round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. In 82 games last season in Chicago, DeBrincat had 41 goals and 37 assists for 88 points.