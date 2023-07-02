Top 11 NHL American free agent signings in 2023

On the opening weekend of National Hockey League free agency, here are the top 11 American-born free agents who switched teams.

1) Blake Wheeler

The former Winnipeg Jets captain signed a one-year contract worth $800,000 with the New York Rangers. The 15-year NHL veteran from Plymouth, Minnesota began his career with the Boston Bruins, and even spent time with the Atlanta Thrashers. In 2023, Wheeler, a right winger, had 16 goals and 39 assists for 55 points. He represented the Jets at the 2018 and 2019 NHL All-Star Games, and led the NHL with 68 assists during the 2017-18 season.

2) J.T. Compher

The left winger from Northbrook, Illinois signed a five year deal worth $27.5 million with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season he had 17 goals and 35 assists for 52 points with the Colorado Avalanche. Compher was on the Avalanche team that won the 2022 Stanley Cup.

3) Jason Zucker

The left winger from Newport Beach, California signed a one-year deal worth $5.3 million with the Arizona Coyotes. Last season he had 27 goals and 21 assists for 48 points with the Penguins. Zucker spent nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2011 to 2020, and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2020 to 2023.

4) Shayne Gostisbehere

The defenseman from Pembroke Pines, Florida signed a one-year deal with $4.1 million with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season he had 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. Gostisbehere previously played for the Philadelphia Flyers.

5) Conor Sheary

The left winger from Winchester, Massachusetts signed a two-year contract worth $6 million with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last season he had 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points with the Washington Capitals. Sheary has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres, and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

6) James Van Riemsdyk

The left winger from Middletown, New Jersey signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Boston Bruins. Last season he had 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points with the Philadelphia Flyers. Over 14 NHL seasons, Van Riemsdyk has spent eight seasons with the Flyers and six seasons with the Maple Leafs.

6) Nick Bjugstad

The centre from Minneapolis, Minnesota signed a two-year deal worth $4.2 million with the Arizona Coyotes. Last season, Bjugstad actually began with the Coyotes before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline. He had 17 goals and 12 assists for 29 points last season. Bjugstad has also previously played with the Florida Panthers, Penguins and Minnesota Wild.

8) Miles Wood

The left winger from Buffalo, New York signed a six-year deal worth $15 million with the Colorado Avalanche. Last season, Wood had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points with the New Jersey Devils.

8) Kevin Shattenkirk

The defenseman from New Rochelle, New York signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million with the Bruins. Last season, Shattenkirk had four goals and 23 assists for 27 points with the Anaheim Ducks. He has previously played with the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning. While with the Lightning, Shattenkirk won the 2020 Stanley Cup.

8) Ryan Donato

The center from Boston, Massachusetts signed a two-year deal worth $4 million with the Chicago Blackhawks. Last season he had 14 goals and 13 assists with the Seattle Kraken. He has previously played with the Bruins, Minnesota Wild and San Jose Sharks.

8) Christian Fischer

The right winger from Chicago, Illinois signed a one-year deal worth $1.25 million with the Detroit Red Wings. Last season he had 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points with the Coyotes.